The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading hospitality group Premier Inn Middle East to further diversify the city’s tourism offering and enhance the overall visitor experience. A joint venture in the Middle East between Emirates and Whitbread PLC, Premier Inn is known for its high-quality, high value service and accommodations, and shares DET’s vision to cater to the needs and preferences of all international travellers. DET and Premier Inn will work together to boost tourism growth, enhance hospitality training, and develop unique travel experiences, underlining DET’s commitment to drive industry momentum through stakeholder collaborations.

Aligned with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure, the agreement establishes a framework for DET and Premier Inn to showcase Dubai’s diverse destination proposition to global audiences. One of the key focuses of the MoU is joint marketing campaigns. Through targeted advertising, participation in trade fairs and exhibitions, and dynamic social media strategies, Premier Inn will actively promote Dubai as a must-visit travel destination. These efforts will target both B2C and B2B markets, ensuring maximum reach and impact.

In addition to marketing, the two organisations will work together to develop unique tourism products that highlight Dubai’s cultural heritage, seasonal attractions, and other distinctive features. These offerings will be incorporated into tailored packages aimed at specific markets, providing travellers with memorable and personalised experiences.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “Guided by the city’s visionary leadership, this strategic alliance with Premier Inn supports our broader efforts to meet the diverse needs of today’s global travellers. As we work in close collaboration with our stakeholders to drive Dubai’s tourism growth, partnerships will play a crucial role in expanding our offerings while guaranteeing accessibility across all segments. Supporting the objectives of the D33 Agenda, this agreement underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering a dynamic, inclusive destination experience that caters to all budgets and preferences, ensuring that Dubai remains at the forefront of the world’s widely recommended travel destinations.”

To ensure exceptional service standards across its portfolio, Premier Inn’s team members will have access to specialised training programmes and courses offered by DET’s Dubai College of Tourism. Underlining the partners’ shared commitment to excellence in hospitality, these include workshops, certification courses, and expert-led sessions focused on customer service, cultural awareness, destination knowledge, and revenue management.

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn Middle East, said: “This strategic collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism marks a significant milestone in promoting mid-market hotels in Dubai. With our high-quality, high-value offerings for all travellers, we are proud to support the continued growth of the city’s tourism sector. The partnership reinforces our commitment to strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global destination, and we look forward to participating in DET’s training and marketing programmes to drive our shared vision for the future of hospitality in Dubai.”

Premier Inn operates 11 hotels in the Middle East, with seven located in Dubai, including its newest property, Dubai Barsha Heights, and its largest, Dubai Ibn Battuta Mall. The group continues to explore opportunities for expansion in both new and existing markets.

Through innovative ventures, a steadfast commitment to excellence, and strategic alliances such as the one between DET and Premier Inn, Dubai continues to attract millions of visitors, bolstering the emirate’s dynamic economy. Dubai welcomed 18.72 million international overnight visitors from January to December 2024, a 9% YoY increase that surpassed the previous record of 17.15 million in 2023, marking back-to-back record-breaking years for the city.

Last year, Dubai’s hotel sector also continued to perform well across all hospitality metrics. Average occupancy stood at an impressive 78.2%, with Dubai’s hotel inventory consisting of 154,016 total available rooms across 832 establishments at the end of December 2024, compared to 150,291 rooms at 821 establishments in 2023.