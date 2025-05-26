Dubai Earns Its First Three MICHELIN Stars

MICHELIN unveiled the fourth edition of its annual MICHELIN Guide Dubai during a glittering ceremony in Downtown Dubai, which saw the naming of the city’s first ever MICHELIN three-starred restaurants.

This year’s MICHELIN Guide Dubai, a dedicated gastronomy guide which features the city’s best dining venues and talents, includes a total of 119 restaurants, indicating a 72.5% rise since the Guide’s inaugural edition in 2022 when 69 outlets were highlighted. With the results determined by MICHELIN’s inspectors, the increase in selected restaurants reflects Dubai’s fast-growing and diverse culinary scene.

In addition to the overall increase in selected venues, two restaurants received Three MICHELIN Stars for the first time since the destination’s guide launched in 2022, marking a historical moment in Dubai’s culinary scene. This distinction highlights exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.

Having received its first MICHELIN Star in 2022 and second in 2023, homegrown concept Trèsind Studio, Chef Himanshu Saini’s flagship restaurant, is now the first Indian three MICHELIN Star restaurant in the world.

Chef Björn Frantzén, whose restaurants Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden) and Zén (Singapore) have already been awarded three stars respectively, has added another to his extensive MICHELIN Star collection with FZN by Björn Frantzén now receiving the accolade. This makes him the only chef in the world to currently hold Three MICHELIN Stars in three different restaurants simultaneously.

The MICHELIN Guide Dubai selection 2025 at a glance:

2 restaurants with Three MICHELIN Stars (1 Promotion, 1 New)

3 restaurants with Two MICHELIN Stars

14 restaurants with One MICHELIN Star (2 new)

3 restaurants with a MICHELIN Green Star

22 Bib Gourmand restaurants (5 new)

78 MICHELIN selected restaurants (15 new)

Also, among the venues selected in the 2025 edition are three MICHELIN two-starred restaurants, and 14 MICHELIN one-starred restaurants, with the city now also home to 22 Bib Gourmand restaurants and three with a MICHELIN Green Star. (See full list of restaurants below.)

Featuring a diverse selection of 35 cuisines, the 119 restaurants featured in the MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2025 directly underpins the city’s vibrant culinary landscape by offering unique dining experiences while also supporting the city’s tourism and economic objectives.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “The launch of the fourth edition of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai, including the naming of the city’s first MICHELIN three-starred restaurants, marks another pivotal moment in Dubai’s journey as a world-class gastronomic destination, and is a testament to bold innovation, extraordinary talent and culinary distinction.

“Just as three MICHELIN stars signify a restaurant that is ‘worth a special journey’, so the same applies to Dubai as a destination; from celebrated homegrown eateries to globally-renowned names, this vibrant gastronomy landscape truly reflects the diversity and dynamism of a city that always aims to inspire the world.”

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide, said: "Dubai’s rapid transformation into a global culinary hub is testament to its diversity and excellence. As demonstrated by Trèsind Studio’s historic achievement of earning Three MICHELIN Stars in its fourth appearance – making it the first Indian restaurant worldwide to earn the Guide’s highest accolade – Dubai embraces a rich tapestry of flavors that reflect the world’s gastronomic passions. With the city now home to 119 MICHELIN-recommended establishments, it stands as a beacon for food lovers, drawing them to experience the very best of the world’s culinary traditions, all within one dynamic destination."

Chef Himanshu Saini, Trèsind Studio, said: “We are deeply humbled to receive this extraordinary recognition. To be awarded Three MICHELIN Stars is a testament to our team’s unrelenting passion and belief in the power of storytelling through food. Our goal has always been to present Indian cuisine not just as nostalgic but as progressive and worthy of the world’s highest culinary accolades.Trèsind Studio can only be Trèsind Studio in Dubai. It cannot be the same in any other city in the world.”

Chef Björn Frantzén, FZN by Björn Frantzén, said: “This recognition is an incredible honour, not just for me, but my entire team. Receiving Three MICHELIN Stars for FZN is a proud moment for us and reflects the hard work and creativity of everyone involved. We always knew we wanted to launch a restaurant in Dubai, and selecting the right partner was paramount. We are grateful to the Atlantis Dubai team for supporting our journey and helping to bring to life our vision.”

Home to thousands of restaurants and F&B outlets, including world-renowned and homegrown brands, Dubai is known for being one of the most impressive culinary capitals across the globe. The diverse landscape caters to a host of varied tastes, preferences and budgets and according to the Dubai Gastronomy Industry Report 2024, the city ranks second only to Paris as the world’s leading gastronomy capital, and was also named one of the top 10 cities for foodies to dine in.

Celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, the MICHELIN Guide is one of the world’s oldest, and most prestigious culinary authorities. Since its inception, it's been rating restaurants anonymously through a three-star approach, in addition to the introduction of Bib Gourmand which highlights first-class affordable dining options. The MICHELIN Green Star was introduced five years ago to highlight restaurants prioritising sustainability within their offerings.

The city’s gastronomic evolution has been among the key driving factors behind its continued tourism growth, with Dubai welcoming 7.15 million international overnight visitors from January to April 2025 – a 7% YoY increase compared to the same period in 2024.

MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2025 selection

Three Stars

FZN by Björn Frantzén (NEW)

Trèsind Studio (PROMOTED)

Two Stars

Il Ristorante-Niko Romito

Row on 45

STAY by Yannick Alléno

One Star

11 Woodfire

Al Muntaha

avatāra

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

Hakkasan

Hōseki

Jamavar (NEW)

La Dame de Pic Dubai

Manāo (NEW)

moonrise

Orfali Bros

Ossiano

Smoked Room

Tasca by José Avillez

Green Star(s)

Boca

LOWE

Teible

Bib Gourmand

21 Grams

3Fils

Aamara

Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant

Bait Maryam

Berenjak

DUO Gastrobar - Creek Harbour (NEW)

DUO Gastrobar - Dubai Hills

Goldfish

Harummanis (NEW)

Hawkerboi (NEW)

Hoe Lee Kow

Indya by Vineet

Khadak (NEW)

Kinoya

Konjiki Hototogisu

REIF Japanese Kushiyaki - Dar Wasl

REIF Japanese Kushiyaki - Dubai Hills

Revelry

Shabestan

Sufret Maryam (NEW)

Teible

MICHELIN Special Awards 2025