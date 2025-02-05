Dubai is set to redefine urban wellness with Therme Dubai, a landmark project that will become the world’s tallest wellbeing resort. Announced by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the resort aligns with the emirate’s Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and is slated for completion in 2028.

Standing 100 meters high, Therme Dubai will be a major addition to Dubai’s skyline and is designed to enhance community well-being while promoting urban biodiversity and sustainability. The project, which will be developed at Zabeel Park, comes with an investment of over $545 million (AED 2 billion) and is expected to attract 1.7 million visitors annually.

Sheikh Hamdan underscored the significance of the initiative, highlighting its role in fulfilling Dubai’s long-term vision for a livable, people-centric city. “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai has embarked on a transformative journey to enhance quality of life. Therme Dubai is a key part of this vision, positioning our city as a global hub for wellness and sustainable living,” he stated.

A Key Pillar of Dubai’s Quality of Life Strategy 2033

Launched in May 2024, the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 is a comprehensive initiative aimed at making Dubai the best place to live. The plan focuses on walkability, green spaces, and community well-being, ensuring residents can access key services within 20 minutes. It includes 200 new parks, 300% increase in cycling tracks along beaches, 60% expansion of night swimming areas, dedicated women-only beach and new developments in outlying areas to boost livability.

Therme Dubai is expected to be a centerpiece of this strategy, offering an immersive wellness experience while reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to sustainable urban development. With the world’s largest indoor botanical garden, the project is set to redefine urban relaxation and wellness tourism in the Middle East.