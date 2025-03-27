The Advantage Travel Partnership has announced Eagle Travel has transitioned its business to operate under its Managed Services model – Advantage Managed Services (AMS) from being a standard member.

Eagle Travel said that having access to Advantage’s bespoke AMS back-office V-Suite, whilst receiving full support from its dedicated AMS finance team to manage all their supplier payments, would better support the agency’s strategic goals going forward.

Based in Goldington Road in Bedford since 1991, Eagle Travel is a boutique-style agency offering tailor-made and luxury holidays, whilst offering experiences such as worldwide cruises, rail journeys, UK tours and beach escapes. The business takes pride in its personal approach, and professional environment and offers a trusted service to its customers.

This transition also facilitates the semi-retirement of Eagle Travel’s co-owners, Sue Alexander and Carole Forth, who have been integral to its success.

Sue, who began her journey in travel in 1979, joined Eagle in 1994 and, alongside Carole, took ownership in 2013. Their legacy of exceptional service and industry expertise will continue to shape Eagle Travel as the company embraces the opportunities offered through Advantage Travel Partnership’s AMS model.

With Sales Director Charlotte McGennity now leading the team, Eagle Travel is entering an exciting phase of its development. Charlotte has been with Eagle Travel for nine years and brings extensive industry experience from her career in travel since 1998.

Sue Alexander, Manager Director of Eagle Travel, says: “Joining Advantage Managed Services (AMS) has allowed us to enhance operational efficiency and future-proof our business. We look forward to this new chapter, continuing to provide our clients with the highest level of service while leveraging the advantages of AMS to drive growth and efficiency. “

Kelly Cookes, Chief Commercial Officer of The Advantage Travel Partnership, said: “We look forward to working closely with Eagle Travel during this exciting new chapter and wish Charlotte every success in her new role. They are revitalising the back office and now operating under new leadership so that the two owners can take a step back, exciting times ahead.”