EaseMyTrip.com announces the launch of EasyVijay, a groundbreaking initiative in battlefield tourism that allows travellers to step into history. Officially unveiled on January 26, 2025, to commemorate Republic Day, EasyVijay celebrates India’s legacy of valor, strategy, and sacrifice through thoughtfully curated battlefield tours.

EasyVijay offers travellers an unparalleled opportunity to explore iconic battlefields in India and across the globe, where pivotal moments of history unfolded. This initiative provides more than just a visit to these historic sites—it creates immersive experiences through expertly narrated storytelling, curated tours, and exclusive interactions with veterans and defense experts. Travellers can witness history come alive while enjoying tailored itineraries that honor the past and celebrate the spirit of discovery.

With EasyVijay, the company is introducing a dual experience, combining physical travel packages to historic war zones with virtual battlefield tours powered by VR and AR technology. Travelers can walk through these legendary sites in person or experience realistic digital recreations of historic battles from anywhere in the world.

To make every journey unique, AI-powered personalization curates itinerary based on individual preferences, offering interactive storytelling and deep insights into each location’s significance. Whether one is a history enthusiast, a researcher or someone curious about military strategy, EasyVijay ensures history comes alive in ways never experienced before.

Adding to the immersive experience, EasyVijay hosts exclusive dining events, providing travelers the rare opportunity to engage with war veterans, military strategists, and historians. These interactions offer firsthand insights into the battles that shaped history, fostering a profound connection to the past while making each journey both meaningful and unforgettable.

Sharing his vision, Mr. Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip said, “EasyVijay is very close to our hearts and reflects our mission to provide transformative travel experiences. Through this one-of-a-kind initiative, we aim to bridge history and travel, enabling our customers to not only explore iconic sites but also connect emotionally and intellectually with the stories of courage and strategy behind them. With EasyVijay, history is no longer something you read—it’s something you experience.”

EaseMyTrip continues to set benchmarks in offering ‘End to End’ travel solutions including air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail & bus tickets as well as ancillary value-added services that resonate with the diverse interests of its customers. Alongside EasyVijay, the company also offers EasyDarshan, a platform for spiritual travellers providing comprehensive pilgrimage packages across India, and Explore Bharat—Discover the Soul of India, a program for overseas enthusiasts to explore the country’s vibrant culture, architecture, wildlife, and more.