EaseMyTrip.com has announced the Swipe Right Travel Sale, a limited-time sale from 4 February to 6 February 2025, offering exclusive discounts on flights, hotels, cabs, buses, and holiday packages. Whether planning a romantic getaway, a solo adventure, or a family vacation, this sale makes every journey more affordable and rewarding.

Speaking about the Swipe Right Travel Sale, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said: “Travel is one of the most memorable ways to celebrate love and create unforgettable moments. With the Swipe Right Travel Sale, we are making it easier for travellers to explore new destinations, reconnect with loved ones, and embark on exciting adventures – all at unbeatable prices. Whether it’s a romantic escape, a solo trip, or a family vacation, this sale brings incredible savings to make every journey more special.”

During the Swipe Right Travel Sale, customers can save up to ₹7,500 on flights, ₹10,000 on hotels, and ₹500 on bus and cab bookings. Special holiday packages start at just ₹9,999, making it the perfect opportunity to book upcoming trips. Additional discounts are available for customers who book using a Bank of Baroda Credit Card.

EaseMyTrip has partnered with leading airline carriers for this sale, including Air Canada, Air India, Batik Air, British Airways, EGYPTAIR, Gulf Air, ITA Airways, Japan Airlines, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, SriLankan Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic, ensuring customers get the best deals on both domestic and international travel.

Additionally, discounted hotel stays will be available across top hospitality brands, including Sterling, Starlit, WelcomHeritage, Pride, Club Mahindra, Byke, Justa, Fern, Ginger, Vits, Sayaji, Neemrana, AM Kollection, Cygnett, Amritara, Spree, Bloom, Zone By The Park, One Earth, Suba Group, Lords, The Clarks, Royal Orchid, OTHPL, Le Roi, Renest, Treehouse, Treebo, Moustache Hotels, Fateh Collection, Trulyy India Hotels, Eight Continents Hotels, Shahpura Hotels, Aceotel, Asapian Hotels, Summit Hotels and Resorts, Sumi Yashshree Hotels & Resorts, Polo Towers, Icon Group of Hotels, and TGI.

EaseMyTrip has also teamed up with brand partners Arista Vault, Frido, and EazyDiner, offering special gifts and exclusive perks for bookings made during the sale period.

Customers can unlock extra savings with exclusive bank offers during the Swipe Right Travel Sale. BOBCARD Credit Card holders can avail of special discounts on selected hotel bookings from February 4 to February 6, 2025, while HSBC Bank Credit Card holders can enjoy similar benefits from February 5 to February 8, 2025. These offers are valid only on online confirmed bookings via EaseMyTrip’s website and app and can be redeemed once per card, per product during the offer period, ensuring even greater value on travel plans.

With its seamless booking experience and unmatched discounts, the Swipe Right Travel Sale offers travellers the perfect opportunity to plan their next big adventure. Whether booking a staycation, an international trip, or a quick getaway, EaseMyTrip ensures that every journey starts with massive savings and premium travel experiences.