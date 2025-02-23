EaseMyTrip.com has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) to enhance Korea’s visibility as a key outbound destination for Indian travellers. The signing ceremony took place on February 19, 2025, formalizing a strategic partnership to drive Indian tourist arrivals to Korea by leveraging EaseMyTrip’s digital reach, industry expertise, and extensive customer base.

The event was attended by senior representatives from both organizations, including Mr. Myong Kil Yun, Regional Director – India & SAARC Countries, Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), signifying the commitment of both entities to fostering tourism growth between India and Korea.

This collaboration aims to position Korea as a premier travel destination for Indian tourists, offering a mix of cultural, natural, and adventure-driven experiences. Through a targeted marketing approach, EaseMyTrip and Korea Tourism Organization will work together to increase awareness, improve accessibility, and create seamless travel experiences for Indian travelers exploring Korea.

As part of the agreement, EaseMyTrip will develop a dedicated Korea microsite on its platform, offering curated travel itineraries, must-visit attractions, and essential travel insights tailored specifically for Indian travellers. To further engage potential visitors, EaseMyTrip will produce destination-specific blogs, video content, and social media campaigns, showcasing Korea’s rich cultural heritage, modern cityscapes, and natural landscapes. The two organizations will also launch co-funded marketing campaigns, ensuring widespread visibility and deeper engagement in the Indian travel market.

EaseMyTrip will also expand its promotional efforts to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, tapping into emerging outbound travel markets. This initiative will ensure greater accessibility and awareness of Korea among Indian travellers from smaller cities, where interest in international travel has seen significant growth.

Using data-driven insights and analytics, EaseMyTrip will provide Korea Tourism Organization with regular reports on Indian traveller preferences, booking trends, and high-demand periods. This will help in refining destination marketing strategies and optimizing promotional efforts to maximize Korea’s appeal in the Indian market.

Speaking about the partnership, Myong Kil Yun, Regional Director, India & SAARC Countries, Korea Tourism Organization said: “India is an important and growing outbound travel market, and Korea has immense potential as a preferred international destination. Through our collaboration with EaseMyTrip, we aim to introduce Indian travelers to Korea’s unique blend of tradition and modernity, making it an exciting and accessible travel choice.”

Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, added: “Korea is a potpourri of history, vibrant city life, and breathtaking landscapes, making it a highly desirable destination for Indian travellers. Our partnership with Korea Tourism Organization will allow us to bring exclusive travel opportunities to Indian tourists while ensuring seamless booking experiences and customized itineraries. We look forward to making Korea a top choice for Indian outbound travel.”

With this strategic partnership, EaseMyTrip and Korea Tourism Organization are set to transform the Indian travel experience to Korea, offering seamless and memorable journeys while strengthening cultural and economic ties between the two nations.