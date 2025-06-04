EaseMyTrip unveils 17th Anniversary Sale

EaseMyTrip.com, one of India’s largest online travel tech platforms, has unveiled a grand sale in celebration of its 17th anniversary, offering attractive travel deals across a wide range of services. Running from June 3rd to June 10th, 2025, the limited-period sale brings exciting offers on domestic and international flight bookings, hotel stays, holiday packages, bus tickets, and cab services via the EaseMyTrip website and app.

During this much-awaited anniversary sale, travelers can enjoy discounts of up to INR 7,500 on flight bookings and up to INR 10,000 on hotels. Holiday packages start from just INR 8,999, while bus and cab bookings come with savings of up to INR 500 each. By applying the coupon code ‘EMT17’, customers can enjoy these offers and more. Customers can avail these discounts when making payments with select AU Small Finance Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

EaseMyTrip has partnered with several leading airline carriers to bring the best flight deals across both domestic and international routes. Participating airlines include ITA Airways, Malaysia Airlines, Lufthansa, Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, Gulf Air, Qantas Airways, Singapore Airlines, Air Astana, LOT Polish Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Vietnam Airlines, Air India, Akasa Air, EGYPTAIR, and Saudia Airlines, offering customers affordable options.

In the hotel segment, customers can access discounted stays at a wide range of top hospitality brands. These include Sterling, Starlit, WelcomHeritage, Pride, Club Mahindra, Byke, Justa, Fern, Ginger, Vits, Sayaji, Neemrana, AM Kollection, Cygnett, Amritara, Spree, Bloom, Zone By The Park, One Earth, Suba Group, Lords, The Clarks, Royal Orchid, OTHPL, Clarks Collection, Le Roi, Renest, Treehouse, Treebo, Moustache Hotels, Fateh Collection, Trulyy India Hotels, Eight Continents Hotels, Shahpura Hotels, Aceotel, Asapian Hotels, Summit Hotels and Resorts, Sumi Yashshree Hotels & Resorts, Polo Towers, Icon Group of Hotels, TGI, OYO, FAB Hotels, Ramee Group of Hotels, Treat Group of Hotels, 7 Apple Group of Hotels, Vesta Hotels and Resorts, DLS Hotels & Resorts, Stay Pattern, Levelup Hotels & Resorts, Pax Hotels & Resorts, and Windflower Hotels.

EaseMyTrip has also collaborated with brand partners Croma, Gaana, PVR, Max Protein, Forever New, EazyDiner and Arista Vault, offering special gifts and exclusive perks on bookings made during the sale period.

Sanchit Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer of EaseMyTrip, said: “We are deeply grateful to our customers for the trust and support they have shown us over the past 17 years. Serving millions of travelers across the globe has been an incredible journey, and reaching this milestone is a moment of pride for all of us at EaseMyTrip. The 17th anniversary sale is our way of celebrating this achievement by giving back to our customers with exceptional travel deals that make their next journey more rewarding, convenient, and affordable.”

To make the celebration even more rewarding, EaseMyTrip is also introducing a Highest Spender Reward. Customers with the highest total transaction amount during the campaign will be rewarded.

Whether you're planning a solo trip, a family holiday, or a romantic escape, the anniversary sale from EaseMyTrip is the perfect opportunity to book your next adventure with massive savings and added benefits. The sale is open to all new and existing customers with valid bookings confirmed online between June 3rd and June 10th, 2025.