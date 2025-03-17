The Eastern Visayas regional office of the Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) reports that the Central Philippine region earned PHP 39.33 billion in tourism revenues in 2024.

In her report on Thursday, 13th March, DOT regional director Karina Rosa Topes declared that tourist spending in the region is up from the PHP31.52 billion total reported in 2023.

According to Tiopes: “If we look at our growth rate from 2022 to 2023, we actually achieved a growth rate of 27.27 percent. Also, between 2023 and last year, we experienced a growth rate of 21.75 percent.”

The arrival of 1.6 million tourists in the region drove up its tourism revenues in the past year, as earnings came from hotel stays, restaurant dining, transportation, and retail.

Tiopes added: “With regard to day tours to the different tourism sites in Eastern Visayas, we welcomed 5.55 million visitors. That is how vibrant the tourism industry of Eastern Visayas was last year.”

Tiopes’ report is based on the individual reports of cities and municipalities in the region, and shows that the Eastern Visayas surpassed the national tourism growth target of 15 percent.

Tale of the tape

Among Eastern Visayan provinces, Samar ranked first in terms of overnight guests arrivals with 338,727; followed by Tacloban City, 377,000; Leyte, 361,000; Southern Leyte, 232,000; Northern Samar, 208,000; Eastern Samar, 60,000; and Biliran, 42,000.

The region’s most visited destinations in 2024 were Kalanggaman Island, San Juanico Bridge, Leyte Landing Memorial in Leyte, Sambawan Island in Biliran, diving sites in Southern Leyte, Calicoan Island in Eastern Samar, Sohoton Cave and Natural Park in Samar, and Biri Rock Formations in Northern Samar.

These statistics will help experts design strategies that can help local government units market their products more effectively whilst measuring key progress indicators.