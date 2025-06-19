 easyJet launches a new winter route from Birmingham Airport

easyJet launches a new winter route from Birmingham Airport

easyJet has put 22 new routes on sale for winter including a new route from Birmingham to Grenoble

Airlines and Aviation
France

easyJet has launched a new route from Birmingham Airport to Grenoble in France as part of a bumper package of 22 new routes from UK airports for winter. The new service to Grenoble will start on 20 December and will operate once a week on Saturdays, giving customers in the Midlands a convenient option for their winter break whether that’s a ski trip in the Alps or exploring the city and its famous Bastille Fort.

Flights on the new route are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app starting from £30.99*.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK Country Manager, said: “We’re delighted to be announcing a great range of new winter routes today, with 22 new services now available from 12 UK airports, including a brand new route to Grenoble from our Birmingham base. With flights and holidays now available on even more routes for the winter, we’re providing greater direct connectivity for customers all across the UK to Europe and beyond and offering great value for money, always aiming to make travel easy.”

Tom Screen, Aviation Director at Birmingham Airport, said: “We welcome the news that easyJet will be launching a route from Birmingham to Grenoble as part of their extensive winter programme for 2025/26. Known as the ‘Capital of the Alps’, Grenoble offers excellent access to a wide range of ski resorts, as well as a wealth of historic sights within the city itself. We are confident this new programme of routes will once again prove popular among customers seeking a much-needed winter getaway.”

Since easyJet launched its base at Birmingham Airport in March 2024, the airline’s presence in the region has gone from strength to strength having more than doubled the number of destinations on its network.

The arrival of two additional Airbus A320 aircraft will enable easyJet to offer customers in the Midlands even more choice for flights and holidays across Europe. Their entry into service demonstrates the continuing strong demand from customers in the Midlands.

