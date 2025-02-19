With Koh Samui on everyone’s mind thanks to the most recent season of The White Lotus, travellers are setting their sights on a luxurious getaway to this Thai island gem.

In that case, premier luxury villa rental and management provider Elite Havens invites would-be set-jetters to give in to wanderlust and create their very own exclusive White Lotus experience by booking any of their stunning villas on this scenic island.

Just like the characters in the show, guests will find themselves ensconced in a private luxury villa, taking in either expansive ocean views or have verdant mountains in the background, whilst attentive staff take care of every need.

A truly inspired destination

Overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Samui is known for its beautiful white sandy beaches, serene island life, lush tropical landscapes and Thai culture.

But while the show is known for its plot twists and turns, the only twists and turns guests experience at an Elite Havens luxury villa are at a yoga class or spa massage.

These activities can be arranged by your in-house Villa Manager and attentive staff.

Allow the Elite Concierge to arrange tours and show you the best that the island has to offer, including filming sites for the show.

While guests will love living the celebrity-life with in-villa dining experiences featuring food cooked to your preferences by your very own private chef, they need to remember that Thailand is one of the world’s foremost gastronomic destinations.

All they need to do to feast like a tropical gourmet is step out and engage with the local community to experience an abundance of local and international dining options to choose from, some of which have been recognised by the Michelin Guide itself.

Book your White Lotus getaway with Elite Havens in advance and get up to 15 percent off on your booking.