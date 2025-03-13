Elite Havens offers exceptional rates for Easter in Thailand and Bali
Guests may enjoy up to 50 percent off on longer stays
Asian luxury villa rental and management company Elite Havens just announced a range of exceptional offers this Easter for travellers seeking an exclusive and private retreat for their families.
Discerning guests can enjoy up to 35 percent off for stays of 14 nights or more, while those booking for 30 nights or longer can take advantage of an impressive 50 percent discount on selected villas in Thailand and Bali.
After all, why would you settle for crowded resorts and bustling hotel lobbies when you can indulge in the unparalleled luxury of a private villa?
With Elite Havens, guests enjoy a secluded and serene setting, complete with private pools, spacious living areas, and personalised services.
Imagine an Easter getaway where golden sands, gentle waves, and tropical sunshine set the perfect backdrop.
Families can delight in Easter egg hunts for all the children set within lush tropical gardens, or savour gourmet meals prepared by private chefs, as you create unforgettable moments together, all within the comfort of a fully serviced villa.
The ultimate Easter escape
Unlike traditional hotels, Elite Havens’ villas offer personalised services tailored to each guest’s preferences.
A dedicated concierge ensures a seamless stay, while private chefs craft bespoke culinary experiences to suit every palate.
Whether it’s a beachfront escape or a tranquil hideaway in the hills, Elite Havens provides the perfect setting for a memorable Easter holiday.
Among the options available are:
- Villa Simona Oasis – Canggu: Embraced by two sacred streams in a landscape made luscious with tropical jungle and flowing rice terraces, this stunning, family-friendly, five-bedroom retreat is in the heart of Canggu, one of Bali’s hottest and most privileged areas.
- Villa Aiko: Villa Aiko is a beautiful four-bedroom blend of East and West in picturesque Jimbaran Bay. Contemporary in design, with sweeping views across the idyllic Bukit Peninsula, every space at Villa Aiko makes the most of its spectacular hilltop location and breathtaking vistas.
- Villa Canggu: The six-bedroom Villa Canggu is located just 100 metres from the beach in the tiny fishing village of Nelayan, close to Canggu, on Bali’s south-west coast. Highly versatile, Villa Canggu is really two villas in one.
