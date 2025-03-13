Asian luxury villa rental and management company Elite Havens just announced a range of exceptional offers this Easter for travellers seeking an exclusive and private retreat for their families.

Discerning guests can enjoy up to 35 percent off for stays of 14 nights or more, while those booking for 30 nights or longer can take advantage of an impressive 50 percent discount on selected villas in Thailand and Bali.

After all, why would you settle for crowded resorts and bustling hotel lobbies when you can indulge in the unparalleled luxury of a private villa?

With Elite Havens, guests enjoy a secluded and serene setting, complete with private pools, spacious living areas, and personalised services.

Imagine an Easter getaway where golden sands, gentle waves, and tropical sunshine set the perfect backdrop.

Families can delight in Easter egg hunts for all the children set within lush tropical gardens, or savour gourmet meals prepared by private chefs, as you create unforgettable moments together, all within the comfort of a fully serviced villa.

The ultimate Easter escape

Unlike traditional hotels, Elite Havens’ villas offer personalised services tailored to each guest’s preferences.

A dedicated concierge ensures a seamless stay, while private chefs craft bespoke culinary experiences to suit every palate.

Whether it’s a beachfront escape or a tranquil hideaway in the hills, Elite Havens provides the perfect setting for a memorable Easter holiday.

Among the options available are: