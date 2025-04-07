Elite Havens offers up to 25 percent off on Indonesian villa stays

Asian luxury villa management and rental provider Elite Havens offers travellers exclusive savings of up to 25 percent on its handpicked collection of luxury villas in Bali, Lombok, and Nusa Lembongan for bookings made before 15th June of this year.

Whether it’s for a spur of the moment escape or the ultimate tropical getaway, this limited time offer provides the perfect opportunity for travellers to immerse themselves in paradise to experience tropical bliss in one of the world’s most sought-after destinations.

Interested parties may book now until 15th June 2025 for stays before 30th June to get up to 25 percent off on selected Indonesian havens.

Given that Bali is a state of mind rather than just a mere destination, it promises an unforgettable blend of relaxation, adventure, and soulful connection.

Elite Havens’ collection of luxury villas offers the ideal base to explore this island paradise in comfort, privacy, and style.

Two inspiring options

If you’re in need of inspiration, consider two exceptional examples from Elite Haves’ diverse portfolio of luxury villas in Indonesia.

Let these prime properties inspire your wanderlust in some of Bali’s lesser-known neighbourhoods for a truly relaxing escape for the season.

Bayu Gita Residence

Nestled in the serene fishing village of Ketewel on Bali’s picturesque south-east coast, Bayu Gita Residence offers an idyllic escape where timeless tradition meets modern luxury.

Surrounded by coconut groves and just steps from the dramatic black sands of Pabean Beach, this stylish private villa provides a refined sanctuary for travellers seeking relaxation, comfort, and an authentic Balinese experience.

Thoughtfully designed to capture the essence of tropical living, Bayu Gita Residence blends contemporary architecture with subtle Balinese influences.

Floor-to-ceiling glass doors invite in the gentle sea breeze, while carefully curated interiors feature rich textiles, handcrafted furnishings, and luxurious details throughout.

Spread across two spacious levels, the villa boasts an 11-metre swimming pool, an alfresco dining area, and a tranquil garden gazebo complete with jacuzzi, making it the perfect setting for laid-back afternoons or sunset gatherings.

Whether enjoying a morning walk along the beach, unwinding by the pool, or exploring the vibrant culture of nearby villages, guests at Bayu Gita Residence are invited to experience Bali at its most peaceful and beautiful.

Villa Semarapura

Perched on Bali’s serene southwest coast in the charming village of Seseh, Villa Semarapura offers a truly unforgettable escape.

This exclusive five-bedroom estate commands breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean, framed by the island’s dramatic black volcanic coastline and a mystical sea temple set atop a rocky outcrop.

Villa Semarapura redefines the meaning of barefoot luxury, as guests are invited to indulge in a host of world-class facilities, including a spectacular 20-metre swimming pool, elegant indoor and outdoor dining areas, a private media room, and expansive rolling gardens.

These make this particular villa perfect for family gatherings or special celebrations.

Whether seeking relaxation or adventure, Villa Semarapura is designed for all ages and every pace of life.

The nearby coastline is dotted with local beachfront stalls offering refreshing cocktails and light bites for a casual introduction to the area’s emerging nightlife scene.

At the heart of the Villa Semarapura experience is its dedicated full-service team, available from morning until night.

From personalised dining prepared by the in-house chef to rejuvenating spa treatments, as well as sunset cocktails at the villa’s private bar.