Loąinj Island, nestled in the heart of the Adriatic, is calling explorers to its turquoise waters and sun-kissed shores with the launch of its Blue Safari – a curated collection of ocean-inspired experiences by Loąinj Hotels & Villas designed to reconnect guests with the wild beauty of the sea.

Perfectly timed with the rise of immersive, nature-first luxury travel from India, Blue Safari blends adventure, sustainability, and understated indulgence in equal measure.

Six Sea-Inspired Adventures for the Soul:

Dolphin Watching with Marine Biologists – Witness dolphins in their natural habitat, guided by experts from the Blue World Institute. Ideal for families, couples, and marine life enthusiasts. Big Game Fishing with a Champion Angler – Feel the adrenaline on the open sea as you fish for tuna and swordfish with Robert Marąanić, one of Croatia’s most celebrated anglers. SUP Night Tours with Bioluminescent Plankton – Paddle through Čikat Bay under the stars, watching the water glow beneath you—a surreal and romantic experience like no other. The Blue Cave Excursion – Venture into the Adriatic’s most magical natural phenomenon: a glowing blue sea cave that feels otherworldly. Semi-Submarine Evening Cruises – Stay dry yet discover the wonders beneath, with panoramic underwater views perfect for children and those seeking gentle exploration. Discover Loąinj Underwater – A beginner-friendly dive experience offering up-close encounters with marine life, complete with a diploma, photos, and video memories.

Each activity is deeply rooted in eco-conscious travel, with a strong emphasis on marine preservation, minimal impact practices, and local expertise—making this not just a holiday, but a chance to be part of something bigger.

With its pristine waters, planet-positive adventures, and storybook island setting, Loąinj offers Indian travelers the rarest luxury of all—time well spent in nature. 2025 is the year to go blue.