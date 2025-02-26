Global airline Emirates announced the first in a series of pilot recruitment roadshows in Macao Special Administrative Region, China.

The recruitment event is being held to meet the strong surge in customer demand.

The three sessions in Macao will be held at 1pm and 6pm on 6th March, and 10am on 7th March.

Prior registration is not required, and pilots are only required to attend one of the sessions.

At the session, prospective Emirates pilots can find out more about the airline’s recruitment process, available opportunities, training programmes, expected career trajectory, and benefits, as well as speak to pilots currently flying with Emirates.

Changing the recruitment game

In the past year, Emirates announced significant and exciting changes to its pilot recruitment, including higher salaries, new roles, and a radical change to eligibility.

Experienced pilots will join Emirates for roles in one of four primary programmes: Direct Entry Captains, Accelerated Command, First Officers Type Rated and First Officers Non-Type Rated.

Emirates senior vice-president for fleet Brian Tyrrell said: “Emirates pilots fly a modern all wide-body fleet to over 148 destinations across the globe. They undergo robust in-house training at Emirates’ cutting-edge training facility and are also based in the safe, vibrant and tech-savvy city of Dubai. Emirates is on a bold growth trajectory, and we look forward to welcoming pilots from Macao come onboard our airline.”

An exciting opportunity

With a network spanning 148 destinations, Emirates pilots have the exciting opportunity to fly to diverse destinations.

Likewise, the airline offers an exciting range of benefits for pilots and their families, including competitive tax-free salary, as well as 42 days of annual leave with annual leave tickets for self and immediate family.

In addition, Emirates also provides accommodation in gated communities; education allowance for children; life, medical and dental insurance; and significantly discounted travel benefits for the wider family and friends, among others

Cutting-edge training for masterful pilots

Emirates provides new joiners a robust, evidence- and competency-based in-house training to ease them into their roles.

Successful candidates complete training programmes at Emirates’ advanced pilot training facilities in Dubai, which currently houses ten simulators.

Emirates’ new and sophisticated pilot training facility is spread across 63,318 sq. ft. and worth an investment of US$135 million.

The facility accommodates six Full Flight Simulator Bays for its A350 and 777X aircraft and will be opening very soon.