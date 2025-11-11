Emirates deploys Airbus A350 between Hangzhou and Dubai

Emirates has recently deployed its new Airbus A350 aircraft on flights between Dubai and Hangzhou. With this significant move, Hangzhou becomes the first Chinese mainland city to feature Emirates’ latest aircraft type, further underscoring the airline’s unwavering commitment to the Chinese market.

Since launching in July 2025, Emirates’ daily Dubai-Hangzhou service has received steady demand from customers, as it provides the Chinese city with capacity and global connectivity via Dubai. By deploying its latest generation aircraft to Hangzhou, Emirates aims to further enhance the onboard experience for travellers while ensuring product consistency.

Operated by Emirates’ Airbus A350, flight EK310 departs daily from Dubai International Airport at 04:15hrs and arrives in Hangzhou at 16:00hrs. The return flight, EK311, departs from Hangzhou at 00:10hrs and lands in Dubai at 06:10hrs. All times are local.

Orhan Abbas, Emirates Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (Far East), commented: “In line with its expansion efforts in East Asia, Emirates has significantly enhanced its operations in the Chinese mainland by adding two new main gateways, Shenzhen and Hangzhou, introducing new and enhanced cabins to both cities. Since it launched, Hangzhou has become a strategic hub for Emirates’ ongoing development in China.

Its robust economic growth, international outlook, and diversified brand landscape make it one of China’s most dynamic and high-potential markets, along with its neighbouring cities, such as Jinhua, Shaoxing, Ningbo and Taizhou. The deployment of the Airbus A350 on the Hangzhou route demonstrates Emirates’ efforts to align with the evolving travel trends in the Chinese market and further deepen its presence.”

Adam Li, Vice President China of Emirates Airline, said: “Since the launch of our daily Dubai-Hangzhou route on 30 July, we have witnessed a strong demand from Hangzhou and the wider Zhejiang region. As a key aviation hub in eastern China, Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, with its efficient facilities and modern infrastructure has become a strategic gateway for Emirates’ already deepening presence in the Chinese market. Its prime geographical location and robust regional economy provide unparalleled competitive advantages for foreign airlines connecting the Yangtze River Delta economic zone with global markets.

“We’re grateful for the strong support from Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in ensuring the success of Emirates’ launch and ongoing operations and are pleased to select Hangzhou as the first Chinese mainland city to receive our new A350 aircraft.”

Emirates’ Airbus A350: redefining excellence in air travel

As the first new aircraft type introduced by Emirates since 2008, the Airbus A350 complements the airline’s existing fleet of Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s serving the Chinese mainland. The A350 features Emirates’ latest-generation iconic cabin design, with higher ceilings and wider aisles throughout, creating a more spacious and airier environment. The cabin is meticulously designed to ensure passenger comfort, seamlessly integrating smart technology and a world-class in-flight entertainment system to elevate the travel experience.

The introduction of the A350 on the Hangzhou route brings Emirates’ Premium Economy Class to Chinese passengers, offering a richer selection of premium travel options. Emirates’ Premium Economy Class delivers an experience comparable to the business class of many airlines to bring travelers an exceptional flying experience that includes spacious reclining leather seats with full leg and foot support, adjustable headrests, built-in charging ports, and side cocktail tables. Passengers enjoy a 13.3-inch personal screen, access to over 6,500 entertainment channels, plush oversized pillows, and blankets.

The Emirates A350 is configured with a three-class layout, accommodating 312 passengers: 32 next-generation Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 arrangement, 21 highly acclaimed Premium Economy Class seats in a 2-3-2 layout, and 259 Economy Class seats in a 3-3-3 configuration.

For more information or to book your flight, please visit the official Emirates website emirates.com/cn, the Emirates mobile app, contact Emirates Customer Service Center, or consult your travel agent.