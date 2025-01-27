Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has announced the introduction of its latest product, Premium Economy, on flights EK434/435 between Dubai and Brisbane. Starting from 1 February 2025, these flights will operate three times a week, offering Queenslanders the opportunity to experience Emirates’ best-in-class products, including refreshed interiors and enhanced cabins across all classes.Tickets for this new Premium Economy service can be booked on Emirates, the Emirates App, or through both online and offline travel agents. With the addition of Brisbane, Emirates’ Australian network now includes Sydney and Melbourne, which are also served by retrofitted aircraft equipped with the airline’s award-winning Premium Economy product.By 1 April 2025, Emirates will be serving Australia with close to 4,000 Premium Economy seats via two daily services from Sydney and Melbourne. Additionally, a third Melbourne service will launch on 30 March 2025 with a retrofitted Boeing 777 on flights EK404/405, alongside the Brisbane service. Australian travellers can also experience Emirates’ highly popular Premium Economy product on flights to popular destinations across the airline’s global network via Dubai, including London, Vienna, and Riyadh.Emirates has been serving Brisbane for over 22 years and currently operates double daily flights between Dubai and Brisbane. With 77 weekly services connecting Australia’s five largest cities – Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide – to over 140 destinations via Dubai, Emirates continues to provide Australian travellers with seamless global connectivity, including popular European routes.The four-class Emirates A380 features 14 First Class suites, 76 lie-flat seats in Business Class, 56 spacious Premium Economy seats, and 322 generously pitched Economy seats. The Premium Economy cabin is located at the front of the main deck, with 56 seats laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration. Onboard, Premium Economy customers can experience quiet luxury with cream-coloured leather and a wood panel finish similar to Business Class. Each 19.5-inch seat is designed to provide optimal comfort and support, with 6-way adjustable headrests, a footrest, and a generous recline. Each seat also features a 13.3-inch screen, in-seat charging points, and a wood-finished side cocktail table.The Premium Economy dining experience includes a welcome drink served in fine glassware, and a selection of meals made with seasonal ingredients, served on Royal Doulton china tableware with stainless-steel cutlery. Premium Economy customers are also offered an extended beverage list that includes vintage wines from Emirates’ Business Class list, including a sparkling Chandon and Chandon Vintage Brut 2016. Customers also receive complimentary amenity kits made with sustainable and recycled materials, alongside sustainably made blankets and a generously sized pillow, both designed uniquely for Premium Economy.Emirates’ commitment to providing an exceptional travel experience is evident in the introduction of its Premium Economy product. Whether you’re travelling for business or leisure, this new service offers a level of comfort and luxury that sets it apart. Emirates’ introduction of Premium Economy on the Brisbane route marks a significant enhancement in travel options for Queenslanders. With a focus on comfort, luxury, and sustainability, Emirates continues to lead the way in providing exceptional travel experiences. Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below and get ready to experience the future of air travel with Emirates.