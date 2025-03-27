As Emirates continues to recruit candidates for its collective of world class cabin crew – a new Crew Zone has officially opened in the Emirates Group Headquarters, Dubai. The Crew Zone is a dedicated space for crew with a contemporary, open plan design that is available on a 24/7 basis, with seamless services offered throughout – from educational workshops to tech zones and support, a beauty and wellbeing hub, an interactive lounge area, and many other support services specifically designed for cabin crew.

The innovative and pioneering crew engagement area was in development for 9 months, and at an investment of AED 3 million, it aims to provide Emirates’ crew with a welcoming area to grab a coffee and snack while finalising inflight reports, seek advice from stakeholders and colleagues, attend workshops on both professional and personal topics, have a consultation at the Beauty Hub, collect documents and devices, or unwind and recharge with colleagues.

The spacious area can accommodate up to 200 crew at a time, with 7 different zones and services and is located on the Ground Floor of the Emirates Group Headquarters in Dubai. Highlighting Emirates’ commitment to employee wellbeing and development, the dedicated zone supports professional growth for valued crew members and aims to promote a sense of community between the crew and other departments.

Take the Tour – Emirates Crew Zone

Emirates Crew Engagement Zone – This open plan, multifunctional area is dedicated to connecting crew with Emirates’ newest initiatives, product launches, in person trainings and workshops. Interactive screens and real-time calendars showcase scheduled events, which crew can book to attend using their phone. Empowering cabin crew to take charge of their own learning journey, there are many activities to choose from, from new menu launches and new service standards to health and fitness workshops. This zone is also a meeting point for tours and visits to other Emirates facilities like Emirates Flight Catering, Bustanica, as well as workshops on topics like Safety, Security and Medical Training.

Emirates One Device Hub – This space offers a seamless technological experience for cabin crew, staffed on a 24/7 basis to assist with questions about Emirates’ One Device programme. Dedicated to simplifying work processes through innovation, the One Device programme leverages Apple products, and Emirates Cabin Crew receive an iPhone or iPad Air configured with custom Emirates apps to improve and streamline passenger service onboard, as well as enhancing the overall crew experience. At the One Device hub, staff can help crew set up their device and troubleshoot any issues.

Emirates Crew Lounge – The Crew Lounge is a space created with relaxation in mind, featuring comfortable lounge seats and tables. Here, the crew can take a moment to recharge, enjoy a coffee, finish their flight reports upon landing, or catch up with colleagues.

Emirates Facilities Distribution Service – Facilities Distribution Service is a one-stop destination for dropping off and collecting documents that crew require like visas and regulatory documents, as well as picking up new devices. The sleek counters are designed for efficiency and ease of access, ensuring that every interaction is smooth, well-organized, and crew focused.

Emirates Crew Computer Zone – The Crew Computer Zone features a zone of new monitors, high-speed internet and comfortable and individual workstations, tailored to support crew’s digital needs, from finishing tasks, to booking personal flights and printing documents.

Emirates Crew Connect Services – At the Crew Connect Services area, Emirates provides customer-centric service and operational support to cabin crew. The team operates on a 24/7 basis, so that the crew community can pose their queries and requests in person, or by phone or email.

Emirates Beauty Hub – The Emirates Beauty Hub was launched in 2023 and now also sits within the new Crew Zone. It is open 5 days a week and offers an immersive experience with an in-house team of consultants and products for sale, cabin crew can book personalised appointments to learn about make-up application, nutrition, fitness, skincare, haircare tips, or attend the complimentary group events and masterclass’ series.