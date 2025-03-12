Emirates has joined forces with Parsys Telemedicine to introduce next generation equipment that will enable customers to receive high-quality, speedy medical care in the air. Emirates has invested more than USD2.4 million in co-designing the new equipment set with Parsys, which will be rolled out to 300 aircraft over the next few years. The groundbreaking ‘telemedicine station’ has advanced features such as high-definition video conferencing, remote passenger assessment, secure data transmission and 12-Leads Telecardia ECG – enabling Emirates’ highly trained cabin crew to save lives in emergency situations.

Emirates has always invested in high quality medical equipment, but the new Parsys kit is the result of a yearlong collaboration between Emirates and Parsys to create a bespoke inflight tool that is more efficient and reliable, more connected, and ultimately safer for Emirates’ customers .

More safety, speed and reliability for Emirates’ customers

The best-in-class new system includes the Parsys Telemedicine Kit for Emirates and the Parsys Cloud. The kit is an integrated, portable telemedicine station designed for cabin crew to gather important information and vital signs, which can then be transmitted to Emirates’ Ground Medical Support – a dedicated team of medical professionals who sit in Emirates Group Headquarters in Dubai and are contactable 24/7. The kit includes several medical devices like a pulse oximeter, thermometer, blood pressure monitor, glucometer, and electrocardiogram (ECG). Emirates customers who need medical support onboard flights can now have their vital signs or readings automatically transmitted to the Medcapture© device via Bluetooth, eliminating any need for cabin crew to take notes and relay information manually.

The Medcapture© device is a tablet which contains a new software application, customised to align with Emirates’ comprehensive medical procedures. The interface has an intuitive and easy-to-use design so crew members can operate it efficiently, even under challenging conditions. It also allows Emirates cabin crew to have real-time communication with the Ground Medical Support team, ensuring immediate access to expert medical advice while in the air. The tablet enables cabin crew to connect with ground-based doctors for real-time assessment of passenger medical cases. In some instances, it allows doctors to visually evaluate injuries or medical concerns remotely if required.

Linked to the Medcapture© device is the Parsys Cloud, a cloud-based platform for Ground Medical Support to receive inflight data and to communicate with cabin crew. It is safe and reliable and ensures that customer data is handled in compliance with data protection regulations.

Emirates and Parsys kits are already saving lives

The Emirates and Parsys kits are already installed on multiple aircraft and have been instrumental in several successful medical cases so far.

During a recent flight to Lyon, France, an elderly passenger experienced a medical emergency affecting her cardiovascular system, leading to a significant drop in her oxygen levels and another vital sign. Emirates’ trained cabin crew quickly provided oxygen and used the Parsys MedCapture© device to share her vital signs with our Ground Medical Support team on the ground.

The Ground Medical Support team responded immediately via the Parsys Cloud, connecting to the MedCapture© device onboard. With real-time communication and expert guidance, the crew effectively managed the situation, ensuring the passenger received the best possible care. The Parsys system enabled faster, more seamless coordination between the crew and medical team, helping to deliver timely and informed inflight medical support.

Medical Training for Emirates’ Cabin Crew

Medical training and support for cabin crew is a top priority at Emirates. New joiners undergo 8 weeks of intense ‘ab-initio’ training to become world-class cabin crew. The ab-initio period includes a myriad of courses from security to service, safety and emergency to hospitality, and the critically important medical response training. Using a combination of practical, in-situ, classroom and online learning, new recruits are taught invaluable lessons to save lives. The new Parsys kit is introduced to cabin crew through a blended approach of e-learning and practical learning.

Emirates cabin crew receive extensive medical training to handle inflight emergencies, from fainting and choking to breathing difficulties, allergic reactions, and sudden illnesses. They are also trained in managing injuries, infection control, and onboard hygiene. Life-saving skills such as CPR, Automated External Defibrillator (AED) use, and even childbirth assistance are taught using advanced simulation technology. This comprehensive training, led by certified aviation first aid instructors, takes place at the world-class Emirates Cabin Crew Training Centre in Dubai

Cabin crew knowledge and skills are put to the test each year at a recurrent training, and crew are required to complete a 1.5-hour online course, 2-hour practical session for CPR, AED, severe bleeding, and severe allergy management, with assessments for each. The experienced crew also participate in a flight simulation exercise annually to ensure they are fully equipped to handle any medical incidents and their knowledge is regularly refreshed.

From a psychological perspective, cabin crew also receive training on gaining consent to assist customers, showing empathy to the sick and their families, staying calm, keeping the casualty informed at all stages and being present with the casualty until the situation improves. They also learn how to break difficult news when required. After any incident, the cabin crew are also provided with support for their own mental health, through Emirates’ Employee Assistance Programme, the Peer Support service, and Sehaty – Emirates’ employee wellbeing programme.