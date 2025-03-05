Emirates welcomed Kai Wegner, Governing Mayor of Berlin, at its stand during the official Opening Tour of ITB Berlin 2025, accompanied by Dieter Janecek, Federal Government Coordinator for the Maritime Industry and Tourism; Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of UN Tourism; Julia Simpson, president and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council; Norbert Fiebig, President of the German Travel Association (DRV) and Dr. Mario Tobias, CEO of Messe Berlin.

The VIP delegation was officially welcomed by Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates airline; Adnan Kazim, Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Nabil Sultan, Emirates Executive Vice President, Passenger Sales and Country Management. The key dignitaries were given a tour of Emirates’ spacious stand where the airline is showcasing its Airbus A350 cabin features for the first time in Germany at ITB Berlin. In addition to other renowned products including Emirates’ Gamechanger First Class Suite.

Emirates has been serving Germany since 1987 and is deeply committed to supporting its tourism and local economy. For more than 20 years, Emirates has expressed interest in including Berlin in its global route network and expanding its flight offerings from Germany.

ITB Berlin represents Emirates’ largest trade-fair presence outside its home market. The two-storey stand occupies a total space of 429 sqm and is located in hall 2.2 (stand number 101).