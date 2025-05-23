Emirates serves another year of “fly better” experiences at Roland-Garros 2025

Emirates is back on the iconic clay courts for the 13th consecutive year as the Official Airline and Premium Partner of Roland-Garros 2025. Taking place from 25 May until 8 June – Roland-Garros combines world-class tennis and the airline’s ‘fly better’ moments.

From top-notch hospitality, an interactive booth with fantastic giveaways, to complimentary ice-cream – Emirates is on the ground to deliver the ultimate in experiences this year at Roland-Garros.

World-class hospitality

Emirates is rolling out the red carpet at the Salon Phillipe-Chatrier private lounge, and guests can look forward to the finest hospitality experience with exceptional views of the Philippe-Chatrier court. Guests will be spoilt for choice with an array of gourmet dishes, desserts, and cheese pairings.

Stop and ‘snap’ at the Emirates booth

Tennis fans can visit the Emirates’ interactive photo booth to snap pictures, play interactive games, and enter a draw to win fantastic prizes including tennis match tickets, branded merchandise, and 2 Economy Class tickets from Paris to Dubai.*

Beat the heat with free ice cream

Eventgoers can beat the heat this summer with a refreshing treat while watching exciting matches at Roland-Garros. Emirates will be serving complimentary ice cream on 24 May, 28 May, and 4 June at the famous Jardin des Mousquetaires.

Supporting local communities

The airline has once again partnered with a local organisation, Fête le Mur, to offer youth a chance to participate in the Trophée des Légendes. Fête le Mur’s mission is to provide children from disadvantaged neighbourhoods a chance to partake in sporting activities, including tennis lessons.

As a presenting partner of Trophée des Légendes, Emirates will offer a handful of children a chance to meet tennis legends, take images with Emirates’ friendly cabin crew, and ‘toss the coin’ to kickstart the matches.

Emirates also offered a group of children from Fête le Mur a chance to experience ‘fly better’ moments at the airline’s’ world-class hospitality suite, including exclusive match access with prime seating in Philippe-Chatrier court, offering unparalleled views of the matches.

Serving ‘fly better’ experiences worldwide

Emirates is the Official Airline and Premier Partner of the ATP World Tour. The airline became a Premium Partner of Roland-Garros in 2018 and will continue to be a Premium Partner of the Grand Slam until 2027. Along with Roland-Garros, Emirates’ tennis portfolio includes some of the highest profile events in the world, including of the other three Grand Slams, including the Australian Open, US Open, and Wimbledon, and 60 other tournaments across the year.

In France, the airline is also the Official Main Sponsor of Olympique Lyonnaise until 2030; and a proud sponsor of UAE Team Emirates, which has captured top spots at some of the biggest cycling tours in the world, including the Tour De France.

Serving France for 30 years

Emirates has been operating to France for more than 30 years. The airline currently serves Paris with 21 weekly flights, including 3 daily A380 flights; a daily A380 service to Nice; and a daily Boeing 777 flight to Lyon (to be served with the airline’s A350 aircraft from June 2025).

Emirates’ customers travelling to/from Paris, Lyon and Nice from 25 May until 8 June will enjoy specially curated menus; co-branded Roland-Garros headrests and coasters; and more than 50 movies and documentaries on tennis, as well as live matches available on Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra on ice – the airline’s inflight entertainment system.

First and Business Class passengers can also look forward to delicious pastries, lemon and yogurt bundt cake featuring Roland-Garros logo dessert toppers, and refreshing welcome drinks served in the iconic A380 Onboard Lounge.

Premium customers travelling from Paris will also enjoy refreshing drinks and tennis-themed dishes and desserts at the Emirates Lounge in Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, located in Terminal 2C.

The airline’s extensive network of more than 140 destinations offers French customers access to an array of onward connections to Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa and Australasia.