Emirates SkyCargo formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AirAsia cargo partner Teleport.

The partnership aims to better support the burgeoning trade between Southeast Asia and the wider world, via Dubai.

The agreement was signed at the currently ongoing IATA World Cargo Symposium in Dubai by Emirates SkyCargo’s divisional senior vice-president Badr Abbas and Teleport chief executive Pete Chareonwongsak.

Under the terms of the MoU, Emirates SkyCargo and Teleport will work closely on a number of initiatives, which include expanding cargo interline options and block space agreements, to enhance connectivity and boost the reach of ASEAN businesses.

Necessary for growth

Southeast Asia and the wider Asian continent are the backbone of global manufacturing, particularly for electronics, smart gadgets, fashion and textiles, machines, automobiles and pharmaceuticals.

The partnership is set to support the world’s shifting supply chains, as Southeast Asia continues building its manufacturing and logistics capabilities.

Southeast Asia outbound air cargo in 2024 amounted to around 2.5 million tonnes with greater flows expected to the Middle East and Europe, supported by manufacturing expansion, eCommerce, and improved infrastructure.

In recent years, the UAE and Southeast Asian countries have solidified their economic and bilateral relationship, with Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) signed between the UAE and Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia, with Vietnam and Thailand expected to follow.

The agreement between Emirates SkyCargo and Teleport supports these prosperous relationships and lays a foundation for further growth, by improving trade flows and generating new opportunities that help strengthen global economies.

What this means for both regions

Teleport exclusively consolidates the bellyhold capacity of all AirAsia’s short and medium-haul airline operations across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Cambodia into a single, largest air logistics network in Southeast Asia, together with three dedicated freighter services and 40+ other airlines.

Combined, this expands Emirates SkyCargo’s reach into over 100 destinations beyond primary, but also into both secondary and tertiary airports in the Southeast Asian region. Conversely, Teleport will benefit from Emirates’ vast global network of over 145 destinations with a particular focus on key destinations in Europe, Africa and the US.

Commenting on the partnership, Abbas said: “For almost 35 years, we have proudly served Southeast Asia, keeping goods flowing quickly, reliably and efficiently. This strategic partnership with Teleport and the AirAsia Group of airlines is an evolution of that commitment, enabling us to better serve our customers with increased capacity, more flexibility and access into new markets in Asia, combined with enhanced connectivity across our vast global network.”

Chareonwongsak added, “2025 is a year of global scale for Teleport as we strengthen our Teleport Network reach and capacity to better meet the growing global demands of eCommerce. Our partnership with Emirates, which is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia for them, is a source of great pride as we collaborate with a leading global partner. This will enable the expansion of both our respective air networks, supporting Southeast Asia’s growing exports and facilitating the movement of eCommerce from China, through our connectivity beyond Southeast Asia, to the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Ecommerce is expected to double its share of Southeast Asia’s air cargo volumes from 11 percent to 20 percent by 2029, driven by lightweight, high-frequency shipments replacing bulk freight and the rise in demand for express delivery. With a shared commitment to provide faster, more efficient, and reliable cross-border air cargo services, this partnership enhances our combined capabilities to capture global market opportunities.”