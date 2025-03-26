Emirates to roll out upgraded Boeing 777s on all three flights to Riyadh

Emirates plans to introduce newly retrofitted Boeing 777s on its second and third daily flights between Dubai and Riyadh, starting from 30 March and 7 May respectively.

The airline aims to offer customers more opportunities to experience its latest generation Business Class seats, as well as highly acclaimed Premium Economy product, making it easier than ever to explore and connect to Dubai and beyond in style and comfort.

The planned upgrades to the retrofitted Boeing 777s will make the Kingdom’s capital the first in the Middle East/GCC and among one of the few destinations in the airline’s network to be served exclusively with its latest retrofitted aircraft.

Emirates’ enhanced Boeing 777s will operate as follows:

EK815 and EK816 operate with a refurbished Emirates Boeing 777 starting 30 March 2025. *

From 7 May 2025, Emirates will operate the refurbished Boeing 777 on its third service, EK 817 and EK 818, starting with six flights per week; and from 11 August 2025, the aircraft will be deployed daily. *

The newly refurbished Emirates Boeing 777, featuring the airline’s best-in-class products, was first introduced to Riyadh in October 2024 on flights EK819 and EK820. Following positive customer feedback and demand, Emirates is expanding its Boeing 777 premium products for a better experience in the skies across every cabin class. The airline plans to increase its network of cities served by more of this fleet type in the coming weeks and months.

The latest refurbished Emirates Boeing 777s include Premium Economy seats arranged in a 2-4-2 layout, offering enhanced comfort and space. The upgraded Business Class cabin features a 1-2-1 configuration with direct aisle access, providing even more privacy and convenience. Emirates’ refurbished aircraft also boasts First Class suites and a refreshed Economy Class cabin.

In November 2024, Emirates also introduced Chauffeur-Drive Services (CDS) in Riyadh, offering First and Business Class passengers a premium door-to-door journey that reflects the airline’s exceptional onboard experience and premium services. Riyadh is the first and only regional destination offering CDS for premium customers, and Emirates is the only airline exclusively offering this service in Riyadh.

The airline currently operates 72 weekly flights to all four gateways in Saudi Arabia on a mixed fleet of Boeing 777s and A380s.