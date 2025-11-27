 Emirates to serve Baghdad with Airbus A350 from 1 Jan 2026

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Emirates to serve Baghdad with Airbus A350 from 1 Jan 2026

Emirates will deploy its Airbus A350 across all seven weekly flights to Baghdad starting 1 January 2026. 

Airlines and Aviation
United Arab Emirates

The A350 will replace the current Boeing 777 operating flights EK 943/944 four times weekly, offering customers it’s latest cabins for a more consistent travel experience on every flight. The introduction of the A350 across the full weekly schedule to/from Baghdad is part of Emirates’ commitment to delivering on its ‘Fly Better’ promise. Configured in three classes, the Emirates A350 offers 32 Business Class lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 21 Premium Economy seats in a 2-3-2 configuration, and 259 spacious Economy Class seats in a 3-3-3 layout.

Passengers can enjoy an elevated cinematic experience with the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system - ice, wider aisles, quieter cabins, and advanced lighting designed to reduce jet lag.

The exclusive deployment of the A350 to Baghdad underscores Emirates’ long-standing commitment to Iraq and the wider region. The Airbus A350 was first deployed to Baghdad in August this year on flights EK941/942.

 

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Emirates to serve Baghdad with Airbus A350 from 1 Jan 2026

Emirates will deploy its Airbus A350 across all seven weekly flights to Baghdad starting 1 January 2026. 

The A350 will replace the current Boeing 777 operating flights EK 943/944 four times weekly, offering customers it’s latest cabins for a more consistent travel experience on every flight. The introduction of the A350 across the full weekly schedule to/from Baghdad is part of Emirates’ commitment to delivering on its ‘Fly Better’ promise. Configured in three classes, the Emirates A350 offers 32 Business Class lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 21 Premium Economy seats in a 2-3-2 configuration, and 259 spacious Economy Class seats in a 3-3-3 layout.

Passengers can enjoy an elevated cinematic experience with the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system - ice, wider aisles, quieter cabins, and advanced lighting designed to reduce jet lag.

The exclusive deployment of the A350 to Baghdad underscores Emirates’ long-standing commitment to Iraq and the wider region. The Airbus A350 was first deployed to Baghdad in August this year on flights EK941/942.

 

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top