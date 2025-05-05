Emirates welcomes 27,000+ visitors and forges 40 strategic partnerships at ATM 2025

Emirates has capped off its busiest ever presence at the Arabian Travel Market, forging and deepening nearly 40 partnerships spanning tourism organisations, technology partners, cruise line companies, airlines and rail operators, among others. Across the event’s four-day run, the airline’s stand was buzzing, welcoming over 27,000 visitors to experience Emirates’ full suite of products across its three aircraft types, including its latest-generation A350 Business Class seats and Premium Economy alongside the signature Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa, as well as its sustainability and accessible travel initiatives.

The airline also wrapped up an intensive agenda featuring more than 600 industry meetings, strategic networking sessions, media briefings, as well as its first ever series of seven travel trade workshops held on the sidelines of the event.

Emirates was honoured to welcome UAE royal dignitaries and VIP guests to its stand at ATM including His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

High impact travel industry workshops Leveraging ATM as a strategic platform for destination promotion, the airline led its first ever destination workshops for trade industry partners. Emirates conducted the focused workshops in partnership with seven tourism boards, with over 350 trade industry partners from 15 countries attending the two-day sessions.

Strategic partnerships to catalyse tourism growth In keeping with ATM 2025’s theme, ‘Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity’, Emirates set a new precedent in international tourism collaboration at the show, signing with nearly 40 organisations to support increased demand for fresh places to visit, as well as traveller emphasis on new experiences. This included tourism boards and ministries from 21 countries, territories and regions with plans to highlight the unique attractions of each locale through a gamut of joint marketing and commercial activities targeting consumers and trade partners.

Continuing with its cruise focus, the airline strengthened its strategic partnership with Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), inked an agreement with Hapag-Lloyd and extended its long-term partnership with MSC Cruises. Plans include bolstering its luxury cruise travel packages with partners, deepening its engagement with key cruise industry leaders to enhance its visibility in key markets, enhancing Dubai’s status as a hub for homeporting, and boosting cruise passenger movements across its network.

The airline has been working hard to establish new airline partnerships and strengthen its longstanding relationships, and at ATM, Emirates signed on with two new carriers and strengthened its relationships with two existing partners. Emirates and Kuwait Airways will explore the framework for an interline agreement and the airline will work with Philippine Airlines to explore reciprocal codesharing. Emirates also officially activated its reciprocal codeshare partnership with Condor and established a new codeshare with Air Seychelles.