On 13 and 14 March, Emirates will be celebrating the most colourful festival in the world, wishing customers a happy Holi onboard select flights to India with refreshing Thandai drinks and sweet Holi treats.

Emirates’ customers travelling to and from seven destinations in India – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, will enjoy the much-loved Indian sweet Kesar Gujiya, alongside their meal for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The deep-fried dumpling stuffed with solidified milk and dried fruits will be served in a specially designed box, reminiscent of the colourful festival of Holi. On the 14 March, First and Business Class customers will be warmly welcomed with cold Thandai – a festive drink made from milk and nuts, flavoured with fragrant saffron and rose petals.

Customers can get into the holiday spirit with up to 180 Indian movies including new titles, classic Bollywood and regional Indian movies. Movies include new hits like Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Patna Shuklla, Shaitaan and many more. There is also a special collection of Yash Raj Films, Bollywood’s ‘father of romance.’ Customers can also enjoy a variety of Indian TV shows, plus over 40 albums and playlists of Indian music including the latest Spotify playlists Desi Hits, Desi Pop, and Desi Hip Hop Mixtape.

Emirates’ celebration of Holi underscores the airline’s enduring connection with India, spanning 38 years of shared history and cultural affinity. Serving nine destinations in India with 167 weekly flights, Emirates connects millions of customers travelling to India from Dubai and from across its global network each year.