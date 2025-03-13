Following the resounding success of Bay of Lights 2024, the English Riviera BID Company working in partnership with Torbay Council has released dates for the 2025 event. Running from 28 November – 02 January, Bay of Lights 2025 promises to be even bigger and brighter this year, featuring dazzling new attractions and breathtaking illuminations that will transform the region into a festive wonderland.

Bay of Lights 2024 saw an impressive 37% increase in footfall, marking a significant boost of 1.2 million visitors and solidifying the event’s status as a must-visit Christmas spectacle in the Southwest – with overwhelming positive feedback from attendees and local businesses alike.

Spanning the picturesque seafronts of Torquay, Paignton, and Brixham, the Bay of Lights features an array of enchanting events designed to delight visitors of all ages. Highlights from last year’s festival, many of which will return in 2025, include the magical Train of Lights, an illuminated journey aboard Dartmouth Steam Railway’s vintage steam train. This unique experience transports passengers through a twinkling tunnel and an enchanted forest before arriving at the sparkling riverside town of Kingswear.

Another returning favourite, funded by Torbay Council is the Illumination Trail; a captivating 1.5-mile light trail through Torquay featuring stunning displays such as a seven-foot light-up octopus, a giant glowing snowflake, and the popular Torre Abbey Gardens light tunnel. While there, enjoy the festive Christmas Markets set in Torre Abbey’s historic grounds. This charming market is the perfect place to browse for unique gifts, indulge in delicious local food, and soak up the holiday spirit.

Also at Torre Abbey, don’t miss the chance to experience the spellbinding show, Alive with Light. This winter, Torre Abbey is set to come alive in a breathtaking fusion of light, history, and festive magic. Audiences will be taken on a mesmerizing visual journey through the abbey’s rich past, from its founding by the Premonstratensians in the 12th century to the present day. The immersive experience will showcase the evolution of Christmas celebrations across the centuries, brought to life with stunning imagery and an evocative soundtrack featuring music from the Medieval, Tudor, Georgian, and Victorian eras.

Visitors can also look forward to Santa in the Caves, a one-of-a-kind Christmas adventure through the prehistoric Kents Cavern, where families can enjoy an interactive pantomime performance before meeting Santa in his festively decorated grotto. A Very Miniature Christmas at Babbacombe Model Village will transform the attraction into a magical miniature Christmas wonderland, filled with twinkling lights and holiday scenes.

For those looking for a historic holiday experience, Christmas at Greenway offers a journey back in time at the National Trust’s Greenway House, where visitors can immerse themselves in an Agatha Christie-era Christmas, featuring a festive wreath trail and historic holiday traditions.

Carolyn Custerson, CEO of English Riviera BID Company, said: “We are delighted to announce the official dates for Bay of Lights 2025. Last year’s event was a phenomenal success, with record-breaking visitor numbers and incredible community engagement.

“Bay of Lights is quickly becoming a national ‘must-see’ event, and we are excited to welcome visitors back for what promises to be our most spectacular celebration yet. Escape your everyday and experience Christmas like never before on the English Riviera.”

Cllr Jacqueline Thomas, Cabinet Member for Tourism, Culture & Events and Corporate Services at Torbay Council said: “We are thrilled to announce that the Bay of Lights is back for a fourth consecutive year. The feedback we’ve received has shown us that last year’s event was the biggest and best yet, and we are eager to top that once again in 2025.

“It was fantastic to see Torbay come alive over Christmas with excitement and illuminations. Bay of Lights showcases everything the English Riviera has to offer and the hard work we are putting in to continually enhance Torbay.”

The Bay of Lights Illumination trail is free to explore, with some Bay of Lights special attractions and events requiring tickets.