There is still time to enjoy Japan’s winter delights – from ski runs to spectacular sights of frozen waterfalls.

The winter atmosphere in Japan will last for a while. After the spike in temperature in the first week of March, a cold spell has once again descended upon Japan.In the northern reaches, snowfall is expected to continue well into April and possibly, May. For those who reside in warm, clammy climes and yearn a frosty getaway in Japan, there is still time to do so.

Popular ski spots like Hakuba Valley on Honshu, Japan’s main island; and in Hokkaido, Japan’s second largest island, have reported overall banner snowfall. The former has already recorded 900cm of powder so far, making this season its snowiest in over 10 years. With ski resorts staying open through April, possibly until May, there’s time for you to take to the slopes.

Non-skiers have plenty to look forward too, such as bewitching snowscapes and winter skies being illuminated by lighted floats. But some winter highlights may end earlier than others.

Here are some suggestions on how you can enjoy the best and last of winter specials, from those ending first to last.

Be Spellbound by the Spectacular Sight of Frozen Waterfalls

Be spellbound by the spectacular sight of frozen waterfalls in Oirase Gorge in Towada-Hachimantai National Park Aomori, in Aomori, in the northernmost part of Japan. As temperatures fall below zero, the rapids freeze, forming a canvas of icicles suspended in mid-air.

The Hoshino Resorts Oirase Keiryu Hotel is the only hotel located beside the Oirase Gorge. From now until March 24, the hotel offers a “Oirase Mountain Stream Bus Tour” to guests to see these breathtaking formations up close. When the snowfall is heavy, the scenery reminds one of C.S Lewis’ imaginary land of Narnia.

Outside of the winter season, Oirase Gorge is a 14km-long mountain stream flanked by mossy rocks and surrounded by forest of deciduous broad-leaved trees. In other seasons, the colours of the forest are phenomenal, making it a popular travel destination all year round.

Enjoy the famous summer Aomori Nebuta Festival in winter

At Hoshino Resorts Aomoriya, a hot spring ryokan, also in Aomori, you can enjoy the Nebuta festival, the prefecture’s most famous summer festival, even in winter. Until March 30, the “Neburi Nagashi Lanterns” will be erected around outdoor hot spring baths. Guests can enjoy the sight of snow falling, illuminated by the lighted dramatic and colourful “Nebuta” while soaking in hot spring water that is full of beautifying minerals and being serenaded by Nebuta festival music played on a flute. This activity is a signature winter tradition at Aomoriya, and is enjoyed by most guests in winter.

Visit an ice village and take to the slopes

Hokkaido is the powder paradise for many skiers. When the Siberian Arctic wind sweeps across the Sea of Japan, it collects moisture before crashing into the towering ranges on Japan’s northern islands, giving the abundant snow a dry and light texture and the portmanteau “japow”. Tomamu, in central Hokkaido, in particular, is known for its fluffy japow.

In a good year, the ski season in Tomamu runs until April 1, or possibly longer*. Hoshino Resorts Tomamu is made up of two hotels: RISONARE Tomamu and Tomamu the Tower; and 29 trails spread across 1,000 hectare of land that cater to beginners, intermediates, and experts who love off-piste and backcountry skiing.

There is plenty to do for non-skiers as well. One of the key highlights at Tomamu is a 3.2 ha Ice Village, which pops up every winter. While some buildings like an ice bar, ice chapel and an ice hotel that can only sleep two at a time will usually close earlier, other buildings or facilities like an ice ramen shop, an ice post office, an ice rink and an ice plaza will remain open until March 14*.