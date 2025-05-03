Etihad Airways and the DCT Abu Dhabi celebrate success of ‘Abu Dhabi Stopover Programme’

Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Etihad Airways celebrated the success of the Abu Dhabi Stopover Programme at Arabian Travel Market 2025, with visitor numbers continuing to accelerate at an impressive pace.

The Stopover Programme has achieved 25,000 bookings in the first four months of 2025, representing a 47% growth in sales compared to the same period in 2024. More significantly, the number of visitors has surged to 44,000 between January and April 2025, marking a substantial 76% increase over the 25,000 visitors recorded during the same period last year.

The success of the Abu Dhabi Stopover Programme extends beyond initial visits, with many travellers who first experienced the emirate during a short stopover returning for longer dedicated holidays. This growth builds on the strong performance throughout 2024, which welcomed 85,000 international stopover visitors compared to 12,000 in 2023. Etihad Airways anticipates hosting more than 130,000 stopover guests in 2025, continuing to bring incremental visitors to Abu Dhabi at an accelerated pace.

The programme attracts visitors from across Etihad’s global network, with notable interest from the United States and Canada, where travellers are increasingly breaking their journey to experience Abu Dhabi’s cultural attractions. European visitors from the United Kingdom, Germany, and France are discovering the emirate’s unique blend of tradition and modernity. The programme also resonates with travellers from India, Japan, and South Korea, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s diverse appeal to international visitors.

The programme’s appeal has been further enhanced by the new Abu Dhabi Pass launched in March, which provides additional benefits for travellers seeking to maximise their time in the emirate.

The digital Abu Dhabi Pass provides visitors with free airport transfers, a tourist SIM card with data connectivity, unlimited access to public buses, and 24-hour unlimited access to the hop-on-hop-off tourist bus network. Pass holders also enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 15% at leading attractions including Qasr Al Watan, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Yas Island’s entertainment destinations such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment in data-led marketing, diverse programming, and a culture-first approach is yielding significant tourism growth, evidenced by 1.4 million Q1 2025 overnight guests. With the success of our stopover programme, we aim to strengthen partnerships and broaden our global reach, ensuring our unique cultural identity remains central to our long-term tourism vision.

“The multi-sensory teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi opened on 18 April and is the newest addition to Saadiyat Cultural District. This 17,000 sqm immersive art space features transformative exhibits at the intersection of art, science, and technology, adding to the emirate’s growing portfolio of world-class experiences.”

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our Stopover Programme continues to exceed expectations as more travellers choose to break their journey and discover Abu Dhabi. The 76% growth in visitors during the first four months of 2025 demonstrates the programme’s accelerating momentum. By offering up to two complimentary hotel nights, we’re giving visitors the perfect opportunity to experience our remarkable destination. The introduction of the Abu Dhabi Pass has further enhanced this experience, providing practical benefits and exclusive discounts that allow visitors to make the most of their time in the emirate.”

The average length of stay for stopover visitors has increased since 2024, with travellers exploring more attractions during their visit. This growth supports the objectives of Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to attract 39.3 million visitors, create 178,000 new jobs in the tourism sector, and contribute AED 90 billion to Abu Dhabi’s GDP by 2030.

Looking ahead, DCT Abu Dhabi and Etihad Airways plan to further enhance the visitor experience through continued collaboration, with ambitious targets set for international visitor arrivals in the coming years.