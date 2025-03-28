Etihad Airways has launched a series of transformative community outreach initiatives in Sri Lanka. These efforts are a cornerstone of the airline’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility strategy dedicated to humanitarian aid, education, and community empowerment, fostering meaningful, sustainable change in the communities it serves.

“Rooted in Etihad’s core values of unity and community, these efforts reflect our ongoing commitment to bringing people together for a shared purpose. With a firm belief that unity is a catalyst for meaningful progress, Etihad continues to foster collaboration, empower communities, and create a lasting impact wherever we operate.” said Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Chief People & Corporate Affairs Officer at Etihad Airways.

“Etihad’s CSR efforts in Sri Lanka are part of our global commitment to making a positive impact. Last year, the airline’s community and volunteer programmes reached over 290,000 beneficiaries. As the UAE declares 2025 the Year of Community, we are proud to extend our efforts beyond the UAE, supporting communities across our global network,” Dr. Nadia added.

Etihad employees from a wide range of divisions, including airport services, network operations, e-commerce, financial reporting, operations, guest experience, and procurement, came together with a shared purpose, embodying the airline’s core value of unity for a common cause. Working hand in hand with local engineering partners, they brought these impactful projects to life across Colombo and Kandy.

As part of its humanitarian aid efforts, Etihad supported St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Colombo, a refuge for abandoned children. During a heartwarming ceremony, Etihad Airways officially inaugurated new dormitory, kitchen, and canteen facilities, significantly improving the living conditions of the 500 children residing there. The airline also provided essential resources, including amenity bags, school supplies, blankets, and clothing, ensuring the children had access to the items needed for their well-being and development.

In Kandy, Etihad reinforced its commitment to education by supporting Hendeniya School for orphaned children. The airline contributed to the school’s infrastructure, including the renovation of classrooms and the creation of a dedicated IT section to promote digital literacy. These upgrades are expected to have a significant impact on both students and educators. Future plans include the development of a library and nursery, offering even more educational opportunities to future generations.

Furthering its dedication to community empowerment, Etihad supported Hendeniya Mosque in Kandy with essential infrastructure improvements. The mosque now features a newly added women’s section, an Arabic studies learning centre, and an expanded prayer area, which accommodates over 500 people.

Through these initiatives, Etihad Airways reaffirms its vision of uniting communities and driving positive change beyond borders. Committed to its core CSR pillars of humanitarian aid, education, and community empowerment, Etihad continues to empower underserved populations, helping them build a brighter and more sustainable future.

In the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Etihad Airways has launched a series of meaningful CSR initiatives that reflect the values of compassion, generosity, and community. These efforts extend the airline’s support to those in need, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to social responsibility and making a positive impact in the lives of the communities it serves.