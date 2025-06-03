Etihad brings its flagship A350 to Sydney

Etihad Airways is set to elevate its Sydney to Abu Dhabi service with the introduction of the Airbus A350-1000, bringing enhanced comfort, more premium seating and innovation to its important Australian route.

Beginning 1 October 2025, the A350 will join the Sydney schedule on select flights, complementing the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner currently serving the route, with both aircraft offering the latest Business Suites. From 31 January 2026, Etihad will fully transition its 10 weekly Sydney services to A350 operations, offering guests a next-generation travel experience, and Melbourne will be served daily by Etihad’s latest 787-9 aircraft featuring Business Suites and increased premium capacity.

Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to bring more premium travel options to Australia with the arrival of our A350 on this important route. When the schedule is fully deployed early next year, we will have grown overall seat availability by ten per cent, and premium seat count by over 20 per cent.

“We have increased our flight frequencies to Sydney this year, offering guests greater flexibility and enhanced connectivity across our expanding global network. This growth provides more seamless travel options to key destinations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and also welcomes more visitors to our home in Abu Dhabi, where they can enjoy our exclusive stopover programme, featuring one or two-night complimentary stays at a premium hotel.”

Etihad’s A350 is setting new standards for air travel, with increased innovation and comfort.

Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, the Airbus A350 is one of the most efficient aircraft types in the world, with 25 per cent less fuel burn and CO2 emissions than previous models. The aircraft also features Etihad’s newest cabin interior, infused with thoughtful design details.

The elevated Business Class is home to 44 Business Studios, each with a sliding door providing each guest with enhanced privacy within their suite. In addition to facing forward with direct aisle access, every Business Class seat is designed for maximum comfort and converts into a fully flat bed of 79 inches in length, with ample storage for convenience. Noise-cancelling headphones and an 18.5-inch TV screen provide a cinematic experience to enjoy Etihad’s extensive inflight entertainment offering. The Business seats also feature a built-in wireless charging dock and Bluetooth headphone pairing.

The A350 is also home to 327 Economy Smart Seats with an innovative recline, 13-inch touch screen with Bluetooth headset pairing. All guests can also take advantage of complimentary Chat packages on Wi-Fi or opt for full surfing throughout the flight.

Flight schedule Abu Dhabi – Sydney from 1 October 2025, local times

Flight Departure City Departure Time Arrival City Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft EY450 Abu Dhabi 10:25 Sydney 06:10 (+1 day) Mon, Thu, Sat, Sun Boeing 787-9 EY451 Sydney 15:40 Abu Dhabi 00:05 (+1 day) Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun Boeing 787-9 EY454 Abu Dhabi 21:15 Sydney 16:55 (+1 day) Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Airbus A350 EY455 Sydney 21:30 Abu Dhabi 06:00 (+1 day) Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat Airbus A350 EY454 Abu Dhabi 21:15 Sydney 16:55 (+1 day) Fri Boeing 787-9 EY455 Sydney 21:30 Abu Dhabi 06:00 (+1 day) Sat Boeing 787-9

Flight schedule Abu Dhabi – Sydney from 31 January 2026