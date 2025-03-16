Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is making flights to Medan, the gateway to Northern Sumatra, available for booking. The airline will start flights between Kualanamu International Airport (KNO), Medan and Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi (AUH) on 2 October 2025, operating on one of its new A321LR aircraft three times a week, timed to make the most of a leisure break.

Medan, the capital of North Sumatra in Indonesia, is known for its vibrant culture, diverse culinary scene, and historical landmarks.

The destination is just one of 14 already announced by Etihad this year, with more expected to come.