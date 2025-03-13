Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has released its traffic statistics for February 2025, maintaining continued strong performance. The airline welcomed 1.6 million guests during the month, achieving a notable average passenger load factor of 89%.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “Our passenger numbers in February saw a strong 14% growth compared to the same period last year, as we continue to be among the world’s fastest-growing airlines.

“As our capacity continues to grow, it is pleasing to see we maintained our robust passenger load factor of 89% year-to-date, as we prepare for a busy 2025 with the launch of 14 new routes.

“Underpinning our continued expansion is the growth in our operating fleet, and we are close to reaching three figures, with more deliveries expected throughout 2025.

“I am also delighted to report continued growth in guest approval, with February setting another new record for customer satisfaction.”