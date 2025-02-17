Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has released its traffic statistics for January 2025, starting the year with continued strong performance.

The airline welcomed 1.7 million guests during the month, an 18 per cent rise on the same period last year, and a passenger load factor of 89 per cent compared to 86 per cent for January 2024.

Jan-24 Jan-25 Passengers 1.5 million 1.7 million Passenger load factor 86% 89% Operating fleet size 85 98 Passenger destinations 69 73

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “We saw a strong traffic result for January, signalling continued upward momentum, with a particularly robust passenger load factor as guests continue to choose to fly with Etihad.

“Alongside these strong figures, I am delighted to note continued growing guest approval, with January at a record level for customer satisfaction.

“We also announced further increase in frequencies to our network, including plans to go triple-daily to Milan from November, 2025 and four-daily to Bangkok from February 2026.”