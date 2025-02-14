Flexible itineraries, luxurious onboard amenities, and enriching cultural and educational opportunities create unforgettable journeys and experiences. TDM interviews Deb Corbett, CEO of Asia Pacific, PONANT, about plans for 2025, sustainability in cruising, and growth.

Travel Daily Media (TDM): PONANT is known for small-ship, yacht-style expeditions. How do these smaller ships enhance the guest experience compared to larger cruise lines?

Deb Corbett (DC): PONANT’s small-ship, yacht-style expeditions deliver a uniquely enhanced guest experience by creating a more intimate and personalized atmosphere. This allows for exceptional service and attention to detail. These smaller vessels can access remote, pristine destinations that larger ships cannot reach, offering guests rare and immersive travel experiences. Furthermore, PONANT emphasizes sustainable travel to ensure minimal environmental impact, appealing to eco-conscious travellers. The flexibility of the itineraries, combined with luxurious onboard amenities and enriching cultural and educational opportunities, creates a refined and unforgettable journey that stands apart from larger cruise lines.

TDM: Could you highlight the new launches, campaigns, and unique itineraries scheduled for 2025 and beyond?

DC: Some of the new offerings for 2025 from PONANT include the Northern Lights Quest itineraries, which will take guests on breathtaking voyages to witness the stunning Northern Lights while exploring remote and pristine Arctic landscapes. Our luxury icebreaker, Le Commandant Charcot—the world’s only luxury icebreaker—will return to Antarctica at the end of 2025 after spending a year in the Arctic. This season is highly anticipated as we plan to return to the Weddell Sea to visit the Snow Hill Emperor penguin colony, an experience offered by only a few luxury operators. We have only three departures available for this extraordinary itinerary, making it a unique experience. Guests will have the opportunity to disembark all at once and take their time hiking up to the colony, adhering to IAATO’s biosecurity guidelines, allowing ample time to observe the emperor penguins at their leisure.

In addition to this itinerary, Le Commandant Charcot will feature several pioneering southern itineraries, including a once-in-a-lifetime adventure from Hobart in Tasmania to Cape Town, South Africa, which includes a half-circumnavigation of Antarctica.

Meanwhile, Paul Gauguin Cruises, part of the PONANT Explorations Group and recognized by Condé Nast Traveler as the Best Small Cruise Line in 2024, will undergo a significant transformation. The m/s Paul Gauguin is set to receive a multi-million-dollar renovation in early 2025, blending modern sophistication with eco-conscious innovations to enhance the guest experience in French Polynesia.

For guests wishing to travel solo or with friends while enjoying their double cabin at no extra cost, our Free Solo Supplement is currently available on over 200 select departures across various destinations.

Europe continues to grow in popularity as a travel destination, with our Mediterranean passenger numbers more than doubling since 2023. We are also witnessing a significant increase in travellers from New Zealand in Northern Europe, particularly in the Baltic Sea and Scotland. Europe’s rich diversity of cultures and attractions means there is much to explore. Our small ships allow guests to dock in central locations, providing an escape from the crowds during peak season—something our passengers truly appreciate. They can sail through the Corinth Canal, under Tower Bridge in London, or disembark directly into the historic centre of Bordeaux in Southern France. Our ships are versatile, able to operate in expedition mode in Antarctica or the Kimberley and ‘yachting’ mode in Greece or Croatia.

Due to long-haul travellers, like those from New Zealand and Australia, wanting to maximize their time in Europe, we see an increasing number of passengers booking Grand Voyage itineraries. These back-to-back journeys, sometimes consisting of two, three, or even four itineraries, allow travellers to fully immerse themselves in the best of Europe while enjoying the convenience of not having to constantly pack and unpack. Additionally, they can save 10% on each subsequent voyage they book. For 2025, popular combinations include Helsinki to Lisbon and Lisbon to Athens.

Finally, we offer a fantastic selection of Arctic expeditions departing from Paris. Guests only need to make their way to Paris, and we will take care of everything from there. Most Arctic expedition itineraries include a return charter flight to the embarkation port from Paris. This option is especially popular among Australian and Asian travellers, who appreciate the opportunity to stop in Paris before their polar adventure. Most of our Arctic itineraries depart from Svalbard or Kangerlussuaq in Greenland, with flights arranged from Paris. It’s that easy!



TDM: How has the year panned out so far in terms of booking numbers? How has the campaign ‘You are the Destination’ performed and what is the outcome of the campaign?

DC: In 2024, PONANT experienced significant growth across the Asia Pacific region, achieving record numbers for the Kimberley, the Arctic, Antarctica, Europe, and French Polynesia. Guests are actively planning to secure their favourite cabins at the best prices. The “You Are the Destination” campaign has been a tremendous success globally, inspiring people to envision themselves in various locations, experience the world’s beauty firsthand, and return home as ambassadors for the places they have visited.

TDM: PONANT has positioned itself as a leader in sustainable cruising, especially with the Green Globe certification. Can you highlight specific measures you’ve implemented to minimise environmental impact? How does PONANT address the challenges of operating in sensitive ecosystems like the Polar Regions?

DC: PONANT has launched numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing sustainability in the cruise industry. We have developed a modern, eco-friendly fleet equipped with the latest technology and protocols. Since 2019, PONANT has consistently utilized low-sulphur marine gas oil, which produces 13 times fewer emissions than current maritime standards. Additionally, we have set an ambitious goal to reduce our CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030. A successful test on one of our Explorer series ships demonstrated the use of recycled oils, resulting in a remarkable 90% reduction in emissions compared to traditional fossil fuels.

We have eliminated single-use plastics across our fleet and have implemented strict waste management protocols, both onboard and at our ports of call. One notable initiative includes onboard water bottling using recycled glass instead of plastic. As a result, we avoided using nearly 820,000 plastic bottles in 2023, which is equivalent to 20 tons of plastic.

Our ships are also subjected to noise control measures designed to minimize environmental impact. For example, our PONANT Explorer series ships, such as Le Jacques Cartier, which operates in the Kimberley region of northern Australia, have achieved Comfort 1 certification for noise impact from Bureau Veritas. This is one of the highest certifications globally and ensures optimal comfort for both our guests and marine life, such as whales migrating during the high season.

Our commitment to sustainability extends to supporting the scientific community. We host scientific research missions aboard our luxury icebreaker, Le Commandant Charcot, which is equipped with two science labs, dedicated equipment, and accommodations for researchers. This enables collaborations with experts in marine biology and oceanography to advance our understanding of marine ecosystems and advocate for their protection. We take pride in supporting the scientific community by granting them access to the Polar Regions each year.

Furthermore, PONANT is dedicated to environmental and conservation initiatives, exemplified by our partnership with the Macquarie Island Conservation Foundation. Through the PONANT Foundation, we are funding a three-year project focused on the conservation and protection of endangered species on the island, helping to preserve the unique biodiversity of this remote Australian region.

Through these comprehensive measures, PONANT continues to set new benchmarks for responsible and sustainable travel while supporting local communities and advancing environmental conservation.



TDM: PONANT offers access to unique, off-the-beaten-path destinations. How do you curate these itineraries, and what can guests expect in 2025 especially highlight if PONANT is exploring any unique untrammelled routes?

DC: Our journey begins with a desire to offer something unique to our guests and to uncover hidden gems through our connections with local communities around the world. Without these relationships, we wouldn’t be able to provide the experiences we offer. This commitment is embodied by our team of destination developers and itinerary designers who spend months scouting locations and engaging with locals to understand how we can best showcase their land and culture most excitingly and sustainably possible.

We also prioritize avoiding the crowds typically found at more mainstream destinations. In 2025, guests can look forward to exploring some of Europe’s most exceptional and lesser-known treasures. PONANT’s European itineraries focus on these hidden gems, providing access to exciting destinations without the overwhelming presence of tourists. Whether it’s the charming coastal towns of Northern Scotland or the lesser-known Greek islands, our voyages are designed to offer an intimate and authentic experience away from common tourist paths.

Additionally, Le Commandant Charcot, PONANT’s state-of-the-art polar exploration vessel, continues to push the boundaries of adventure by reaching some of the most remote and untouched locations on Earth. In 2025, guests can expect to embark on expeditions to the Geographic North Pole, a rare and awe-inspiring destination that few other ships can access. With its icebreaking capabilities and advanced technology, Le Commandant Charcot provides unparalleled access to the Arctic, allowing guests to experience pristine polar landscapes and wildlife sustainably and responsibly.

PONANT’s commitment to exploring untrammelled routes ensures that each journey is not only unique but also respectful of the delicate ecosystems we visit, creating an unforgettable and truly immersive travel experience.



TDM: Could you highlight some upcoming or particularly unique expeditions that PONANT will be offering in the next year or two?

DC: One standout journey is the Raja Ampat and Spice Islands adventure, departing from Darwin on Le Soléal. This 12-day voyage takes guests through the stunning landscapes and vibrant coral reefs of Raja Ampat and the Maluku Islands. Guests can explore untouched beaches and lush islands while enjoying activities such as swimming at Kitikiti Waterfall, all without the crowds typically found at more conventional destinations.

For those seeking a more intimate, luxurious experience, PONANT’s Island Hopping aboard Le PONANT offers a seven-night journey from Athens to Dubrovnik in July 2025. Aboard the elegant Le PONANT, guests will explore Mediterranean gems like the Peloponnese, the Bay of Kotor, and the Venetian charm of Paxos, with curated excursions that blend history, culture, and adventure—perfect for those looking to escape busy tourist routes.

In partnership with the Paris Opera Ballet, PONANT will offer a special cultural journey through the Baltic Sea. Guests will embark on an 11-day expedition aboard Le Lapérouse, exploring Scandinavian history while enjoying exclusive performances and dance lessons from the Paris Opera Ballet. This journey will include stops in historically rich destinations like Aalborg, Helsingborg, and Stockholm, immersing guests in the beauty of the Baltic region.

For a winter adventure, the Nordic Discoveries and Traditions voyage, departing in March 2025, offers an immersive exploration of Norway’s dramatic landscapes and Sami culture. Guests aboard Le Champlain will have the chance to witness the Northern Lights, visit UNESCO World Heritage sites, and engage in activities like dog sledging and ice fishing, all while experiencing the serene beauty of snow-covered fjords and mountain peaks.

These expeditions, combined with PONANT’s signature approach to exploring remote and unspoiled destinations, promise guests one-of-a-kind experiences far from the usual tourist crowds.

TDM: How has PONANT embraced technological innovation, both in terms of guest experience and ship operations? What future developments or expansions are planned for PONANT’s fleet and itineraries?

DC: This initiative is part of PONANT’s sustainability efforts and features the groundbreaking Swap2Zero project. This transoceanic ship is designed with six innovative technologies aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. This pioneering vessel is poised to revolutionize the industry by advancing the development of sustainable energy solutions. Recently, the project received a prestigious grant from the European Union’s Innovative Fund, estimated at €4.8 billion.

TDM: How does PONANT integrate cultural immersion and local experiences into its voyages? Can you share how PONANT engages with local communities at the various destinations it visits, particularly in terms of responsible tourism?

DC: In Australia’s Kimberley region, PONANT collaborates closely with Indigenous groups to create authentic experiences that support sustainable tourism. This partnership enables guests to connect with local cultures through storytelling, land management, and guided tours, all while ensuring the preservation of cultural heritage. PONANT is committed to funding local businesses and promoting Indigenous tourism, generating opportunities for economic growth and cultural exchange. This approach also enriches guest experiences, offering them once-in-a-lifetime moments.

PONANT’s philosophy, “We better protect what we know,” enhances the guest experience through expert-led lectures and immersive excursions, allowing travellers to develop a deep understanding of the unique cultures and ecosystems they encounter.