EVA Air to augment fleet with new aircraft from Airbus

Taiwanese carrier EVA Air placed a firm order with Airbus for six long-range A350-1000s and three single-aisle A321neo aircraft.

In doing so, the airline finalised a commitment it announced just last month.

The new orders will bring EVA Air’s backlog of aircraft to be delivered to 24 A350-1000s and 18 A321neo aircraft.

EVA Air president Clay Sun said: “The new additions to our fleet reaffirm our commitment to sustainable aviation and delivering an exceptional travel experience. Both the A350-1000 and A321neo set a high standard in their respective categories, offering remarkable efficiency and comfort to our passengers. As we move forward with our fleet and network expansion plans, we look forward to leveraging the aircraft’s extended range and efficiency to strengthen our market position.”

Airbus’ executive vice-president for commercial aircraft sales Benoît de Saint-Exupéry subsequently remarked: “EVA Air’s new orders underscore the enduring appeal of the A350-1000 Long Range Leader as the benchmark for intercontinental operations, and the A321neo as a leader in regional efficiency. We deeply value EVA Air’s confidence in these latest generation aircraft and stand ready to support their seamless integration into the airline’s fleet for future success.”

Modern aircraft for an evolving airline

The A350 is the world’s most modern and efficient widebody aircraft and has set new standards for intercontinental travel.

As such, it offers the longest range capability of any commercial airliner in production today.

Powered by the latest generation of Rolls-Royce engines, the aircraft is capable of flying up to 18,000 kilometres non-stop, using 25 percent less fuel than previous generation types and with a similar reduction in carbon emissions.

As with all Airbus aircraft, the A350 is already able to operate with up to 50 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), and the aircraft manufacturer hopes to have its aircraft up to 100 percent SAF capable by 2030.

Likewise, the A350 Family has received over 1,360 orders from 60 customers worldwide, with more than 640 aircraft currently in the fleets of 38 operators, flying primarily on long-haul routes.

The A321neo is part of the A320neo Family, incorporating the latest technologies including new generation engines, Sharklets, and cabin efficiency enablers, which together deliver 20 percent fuel savings.

With over 6,800 orders by more than 90 customers since its launch in 2016, the A321neo has captured more than 80 percent share of the market.