Expedia Group has expanded its partnerships with several major airlines to support their growth strategies in a rapidly evolving global air travel market. As the industry approaches a historic milestone of 5.2 billion passengers in 2025, airlines are exploring innovative ways to showcase their value propositions in an increasingly competitive landscape. To enhance their reach and visibility, some airlines are partnering with online travel agencies (OTAs) like Expedia Group.

Expedia Group’s research reveals a significant opportunity for airlines. The study shows that nearly 60% of travelers do not have a specific destination in mind or may consider multiple destinations when they first decide to take a trip. This traveler mindset opens a unique window for airlines to influence decisions through strategic, personalized offers at key moments in the booking process.

“In this dynamic market, airlines are seeking ways to differentiate themselves. Our data-driven approach helps increase bookings and expand market reach through personalized, timely offers. We support our partners with diverse tools and resources, like Flights Sponsored Listings, which is just one of many levers airlines can use to capture demand and drive growth. These solutions enable airlines to capitalize on trends and navigate the evolving air travel landscape effectively,” said James Marshall, Vice President, Global Air Account Management, Expedia Group.

Supercharging airline advertising efforts

Whether launching new routes, filling seats, or expanding into new markets, Flights Sponsored Listings boosts airline visibility and optimizes advertising ROI with advanced targeting to reach travel shoppers ready to book.

This solution enables carriers to spotlight their unique amenities and services, offering compelling value to potential travelers. Global data confirms the effectiveness of this approach, with participating airlines experiencing an average 8% increase in ticket sales and nearly 10% in gross booking value.

avianca utilized Flights Sponsored Listings to boost awareness and conversion on key US to Central and South America routes. Tailored ads and a prominent position in search results led to a 13.5% increase in market share and a 64% surge in ticket sales for the first half of 2024, significantly enhancing its presence in strategic markets. [

Hawaiian Airlines leveraged Flights Sponsored Listings to stand out on routes from the continental US and Japan to Hawaii. Showcasing unique offerings and non-stop flights, Hawaiian Airlines was able to engage high-intent travelers at the critical decision-making point in the journey. The initiative resulted in an 8% increase in ticket sales and a 5% rise in gross booking revenue year-over-year.[

Turkish Airlines has been expanding its U.S. presence to boost travel to Turkey. By using Flights Sponsored listings, they increased route visibility and promoted their growing network, collectively driving brand awareness and ticket sales. This strategy led to a 12% year-over-year increase in ticket sales and a 8.7% increase in booking value on their Istanbul route, helping them capture market share against competitors.

More broadly, Expedia Group has seen a 7% increase in airline ticket sales year-over-year, a 46% increase in airline ticket sales year-over-year in Europe, and a 14.4% and 11.6% increase in market share in Asia Pacific and Europe respectively.

Travellers are on the hunt for deals on flights

Expedia’s 2025 Air Hacks report debunks common air travel myths. For instance, contrary to the belief that there is no best day of the week to book flights, booking international flights on a Sunday instead of a Friday can save up to 13%.

Expedia also announced a brand-new Flight Deals tool on its app: a customizable deals feed that lets travelers browse current flight deals from their home airport. This new feature surfaces fares that are at least 20% cheaper than the typical estimated price. Now live in the US, Flight Deals not only assists travelers in finding great flight offers but also enables airline partners to directly engage with deal-seeking travelers.