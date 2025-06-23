Experience the bliss of European luxury with Swiss Supercar Tour

Bottom L: Park Hotel Vitznau | Bottom R: Goodwood Festival of Speed

Challenging the notion that Switzerland is solely a winter retreat, Ultimate Driving Tours redefines luxury summer travel with its Swiss Supercar Tour – a curated journey that encapsulates a passion for the finer things in life.

Over the course of six days and five nights in July, guests navigate the country’s most iconic alpine passes, lakeside roads and picturesque valleys in a fleet of supercars, while staying in five-star hotels, dining at award-winning restaurants, and enjoying bespoke experiences that celebrate the art of refined travel. The adventure culminates with the option to extend the journey to the UK for an exclusive weekend at the iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed.

SWISS SUPERCAR TOUR

Lake Zurich ▸ Swiss Alps ▸ Lake Lucerne

Day 1: Arrival – Zurich

Arriving in Zurich, guests are welcomed with aperitifs and introductions at the iconic Dolder Grand Hotel, an elegant retreat with views over the city and lake below. Originally opened in 1899 as a health spa, the hotel’s artful ambience and old-world grandeur sets the scene for tour, and the evening unfolds with a gourmet welcome dinner at Saltz (GaultMillau Award Winner).

Day 2: Zurich → Andermatt

Guests ease into their Swiss supercar journey with a winding journey through the Entlebuch Biosphere Reserve, Switzerland’s first UNESCO recognised biosphere, before arriving on the scenic shores of Lake Thun and Brienz. Passing through the legendary Furka pass, the afternoon delivers guests to the luxurious “Japandi” alpine retreat, The Chedi, for an evening of culinary craftsmanship and a refined Swiss-Asian dining experience at The Restaurant (GaultMillau Award Winner).

Day 3: Alpine Loop from Andermatt

A sweeping loop through the Swiss Alps takes guests via the historic Gotthard, Lukmanier and Oberalp Passes, where the roar of the engines echo off peaks and tunnels peppering the mountainous route. Returning once more to The Chedi, guests can unwind in the expansive 2,000sq/m spa, before indulging in a Michelin-starred dining experience at The Japanese (2 Michelin stars) – Switzerland’s highest Japanese restaurant at 2,300m.

Day 4: Andermatt → Lake Lucerne

Departing Andermatt, the convoy tackles Switzerland’s legendary passes – Gotthard, Grimsel, and Susten (of cinematic Goldfinger fame) – whilst ascending to Nufenen, Switzerland’s highest mountain pass with a paved road. Winding down the mountain, guests arrive at five-star fairytale castle, Park Hotel Vitznau, on the shores of Lake Lucerne, spending the evening enjoying open-flame “Caveman Style” gastronomy at The Grill Terrace.

Day 5: Exploring Lake Lucerne

A half-day loop through Brunig and Susten Passes enables guests to say goodbye to their supercars in style, before returning to Park Hotel Vitznau, for a boat cruise on the sparkling waters of Lake Lucerne. The final evening treats guests to a spectacular and experiential dining experience at the hotel’s lake-view restaurant.

Day 6: Departures or transfers to Goodwood Festival of Speed

Newly found friends can reflect on memories from the trip over a leisurely breakfast before saying farewell. All guests are invited to an alternative finale to the tour, jetting from Zurich to London for an unforgettable weekend of racing at the legendary Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Day 6 – 9: Goodwood Festival of Speed

Arriving in London, via transfers whisk guests to the rolling hills of West Sussex and to the historic English country manor, South Lodge. Throughout the weekend, motoring enthusiasts will enjoy VIP viewing, open champagne bars, elevated hospitality and gourmet catering, including at the hotels AA Rosette-awarded restaurant, Camelia.

From the Saturday Library Lawn Garden Party, within the Duke and Duchess’ private grounds to elegant Sunday hospitality at Clark Pavillion for the famed Sunday Shootout, this is a bucket-list celebration of motoring on the iconic 12,000-acre estate.

Prices from £14,990 / $18,990 (USD) / $28,990 (AUD)

Itinerary details listed are samples and specific hotels and routes are subject to change. Changes remain consistent with Ultimate Driving Tours commitment to elite standards and pre-emptive approach to curated luxury.