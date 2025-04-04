Experts: Batanes needs to take a cue from Bhutan

Experts point out that the northernmost Philippine province of Batanes can take a cue from Bhutan to gain success as a regional, even global, tourist destination.

Indeed, Batanes has the potential to become a world-class destination by offering exclusivity while preserving its pristine beauty which was how Bhutan positioned itself, formulating a tourism strategy that positioned it as a once-in-a-lifetime dream destination.

Located at the northernmost tip of the Philippines, Batanes is known for its rolling hills, unspoiled beaches, rich Ivatan culture, and a deep sense of hospitality rooted in centuries of tradition.

Despite such challenges as high travel costs and limited connectivity, tourism stakeholders believe Batanes could attract discerning travelers seeking tranquil and authentic experiences.

A low-impact yet high-value approach

Batanes could adopt a low-impact and high-value approach to tourism marketing and learn from the successes of Bhutan.

Bhutan adopted such a tourism model, attracting travellers who are willing to spend more in exchange for a premium experience.

This model limits the number of tourists but ensures high revenue per visitor.

National Association of Independent Travel Agencies (NAITAS) president Florence Rivera remarked that a similar strategy could work in Batanes

Rivera said: “Batanes is even more beautiful than Bhutan. They have the highest peaks in the world. But here you have rolling hills, you have beautiful mountains, you have a culture to be proud of.”

Furthermore, Batanes has the potential to become a world-class destination even without banking on mass tourism.

As Rivera puts it: “People should know more about the community and about the place and the people. It’s time for the Philippines to have a destination like this, we don’t need a lot of visitors. It’s really the quality and high-value tourist who can maybe spend more and help the community thrive, but at the same time, keep it serene for generations to come.”