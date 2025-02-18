Explore the Great North: Le Commandant Charcot’s Unique Winter Voyages
- Departure: Quebec-Quebec
- Dates: 13 to 27 February 2027, 14 nights
- Find out more about these voyages
- Departure: Québec-Nuuk
- Dates: 13 to 27 March 2027, 14 nights
- Find out more about this voyage
- Departure: Tromso to Tromso
- Dates: 14 to 24 October 2026, 10 nights
- Find out more about the voyage
- Departure: Tromso-Narvik
- Dates: 24 October to 1st November 2026, 8 nights
- Find out more about this voyage
- Departure: Narvik-Bergen
- Dates: 1st to 14 November 2026, 13 nights
- Find out more about this voyage
- Departure: Helsinki to Kemi or Kemi to Helsinki
- Dates: 4 departures from 22 December 2026 to 15 January 2027, 8 nights
- Find out more about these voyages
- Departure: Bergen to Helsinki
- Dates: 14 to 24 November 2026, 10 nights
- Find out more about this voyage
- Departure: Helsinki to Helsinki
- Dates: 2 departures on 24 November and 12 December 2026, 9 nights
- Find out more about these voyages