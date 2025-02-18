Departure: Quebec-Quebec

Quebec-Quebec Dates: 13 to 27 February 2027, 14 nights

13 to 27 February 2027, 14 nights

Departure: Québec-Nuuk

Québec-Nuuk Dates: 13 to 27 March 2027, 14 nights

13 to 27 March 2027, 14 nights

Departure: Tromso to Tromso

Tromso to Tromso Dates: 14 to 24 October 2026, 10 nights

14 to 24 October 2026, 10 nights

Departure: Tromso-Narvik

Tromso-Narvik Dates: 24 October to 1st November 2026, 8 nights

24 October to 1st November 2026, 8 nights

Departure: Narvik-Bergen

Narvik-Bergen Dates: 1st to 14 November 2026, 13 nights

1st to 14 November 2026, 13 nights

Departure: Helsinki to Kemi or Kemi to Helsinki

Helsinki to Kemi or Kemi to Helsinki Dates: 4 departures from 22 December 2026 to 15 January 2027, 8 nights

4 departures from 22 December 2026 to 15 January 2027, 8 nights

Departure: Bergen to Helsinki

Bergen to Helsinki Dates: 14 to 24 November 2026, 10 nights

14 to 24 November 2026, 10 nights

Departure: Helsinki to Helsinki

Helsinki to Helsinki Dates: 2 departures on 24 November and 12 December 2026, 9 nights

2 departures on 24 November and 12 December 2026, 9 nights

Imagine a journey through the untouched beauty of the polar regions during the heart of winter. PONANT’s Le Commandant Charcot, the only high polar exploration vessel capable of navigating through the ice in the depth of the boreal winter, offers a rare opportunity to explore territories otherwise unreachable during this season. From the Baltic Sea to the shores of the St. Lawrence River in Canada, passing through Norway and Greenland, PONANT unveils 16 departures from October 2026 to March 2027.As the sun sinks beneath the horizon, ushering in the long polar night, the untouched world reveals its magic. Norway’s fjords, frozen and carved by the cold, shimmer under the starlight. In the Baltic Sea, illuminated cities buzz with holiday season excitement, while the snow-covered shores of the Gulf of Bothnia exude serenity. Further north, belugas and rorquals accompany the ship as it approaches Svalbard. Sailing up the St. Lawrence River, temporary fishing villages dot the ice floes with colourful patches. Voyages aboard Le Commandant Charcot from October 2026 to March 2027 offer an exclusive experience of winter exploration in the Great North. PONANT has built strong relationships with local communities, working closely to design innovative itineraries that honour both environmental and cultural traditions. This collaborative spirit allows guests to immerse themselves in the winter customs of the Mi’kmaq and Innu in Canada, the Sámi in Norway, and the Inuit in Greenland. A diverse range of winter activities awaits, including snowshoeing through the boreal forest, dog sledding, reindeer sleigh rides, and ice fishing. This time of the year also provides the chance to witness the mesmerising northern lights, with their luminous green and pink curtains dancing across the polar night sky.Le Commandant Charcot opens new frontiers of exploration as the only high polar exploration vessel designed to navigate the most remote environments. Her PC2 polar-class hull enables her to traverse multi-year ice, while her hybrid propulsion system minimises environmental impact. Combining innovation, comfort, and safety, she offers a unique opportunity to experience rare moments in the heart of the Arctic winter. “This season, Le Commandant Charcot takes on a full winter journey in the North, embodying her spirit of exploration with itineraries centred around ice and snow,” says Patrick Marchesseau, PONANT Captain of Le Commandant Charcot during her first St. Lawrence River crossing in January 2025.Experience the St. Lawrence River in winter with PONANT! From Quebec to the La Baie Fjord (Saguenay), locked in ice, this journey offers an immersion in vast pristine landscapes, with the unforgettable hospitality of the Innu and Mi’kmaq communities.From the snowy boreal forest of Canada to the ice-covered fjords of Greenland, a unique PONANT EXPLORATIONS experience awaits during this transformative season. Breathtaking landscapes and encounters with Mi’kmaq and Inuit communities while sharing their culture in traditional villages.A journey above the Arctic Circle, when the sun fades at the beginning of the long polar night. Between fjords and glaciers, visit the North Cape, encounter local communities, whale, seal, and seabird watching, and search for the Northern Lights.Along Norway’s northern coast, from North Cape to the Lofoten Islands, the fading autumn light heralds the arrival of winter and the beginning of the northern lights season. Highlights include immersion in wild landscapes and authentic encounters with the Sámi people. A special feature: a photo ambassador on board, offering workshops and personalised guidance.Explore the Lofton archipelago – a jewel of unspoiled nature beyond the Arctic Circle – sailing through majestic fjords, and discovering Scandinavian architecture: Bergen’s Hanseatic district, Ålesund’s Art Nouveau quarter, and the rorbuer, dark red fishing huts.Between Sweden and Finland, under the soft twilight of the polar night, the Gulf of Bothnia unveils its snowy landscapes. The itinerary includes winter activities (snowshoeing, dog sledding, ice fishing) in the boreal forest, as well as visits to historic cities like Rauma, a UNESCO World Heritage site.A journey through five countries and three capitals, exploring the essence of northern culture, with a magical overnight stay facing Stockholm’s illuminated Old Town, landscapes that have inspired artists, and unforgettable sailing through Lysefjorden and the Stockholm archipelago.Experience the magic of local winter traditions as the Baltic cities prepare for the holiday season. A journey through Scandinavian and Baltic cities illuminated by festive lights, featuring traditions, concerts, markets, and culinary discoveries.These exclusive winter itineraries offer a rare opportunity to explore the Great North like never before. Embark on a journey with Le Commandant Charcot and discover the unparalleled beauty and magic of the Arctic winter.