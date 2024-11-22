This year’s Extraordinary Travel Festival (ETF) was a resounding success throughout its four-day run in Bangkok.

Held from 14th to 17th November, the festival drew more than 250 of the world’s most intrepid travellers from six continents to the Ambassador Hotel in the Thai capital.

Aside from serving as a platform for world-class travel-centric content, the ETF served as a great way to present the vibrant culture of Thailand, cementing its reputation as a global hub for tourism.

That said, the festival was an incredible opportunity for networking and overall sharing and exchanging each other’s experiences and ideas among a community of passionate travelers.

Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their eagerness to participate in the next Extraordinary Travel Festival.

As of press time, ETF has already begun its search for its next host destination.

An opportunity to connect

The ETF gathered over 30 inspiring speakers over 3 days who informed and inspired all attendees, including:

Randy “R Dub!” Williams, the Sultan of SlowJamastan, who created his own nation;

Luisa Yu, a remarkable 79-year-old traveler who has visited all 193 countries;

Thor Pedersen, known for his Once Upon a Saga project, where he visited every country on earth without flying; and

Renee Bruns, a Guinness World Record Holder and former Fortune 500 executive, who has traveled to 124 countries and all seven continents despite the challenges of being in a wheelchair.

Along with many others, these speakers shared their insights and experiences, inspiring attendees to explore the world more deeply and meaningfully.

At the same time, ETF gave global brands a platform on which to connect with the world’s most traveled people.

Some of the sponsors included NomadMania, the ultimate hub for passionate travelers eager to explore the world meaningfully; Most Traveled People which connects the extreme travel community; Golden Team, a travel agency known for curating exceptional journeys in Syria; and Tribes of Papua New Guinea which focuses on tribal experiences.

An amazing partnership

A key highlight of the festival was the partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), which sponsored a spectacular gala party at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit.

Attendees enjoyed breathtaking views of the Bangkok skyline from the Spectrum Lounge at the top of the Hyatt.

Participants were also treated to captivating performances of traditional Thai dance and Muay Thai, showcasing the rich cultural diversity of Thailand’s regions better known as Amazing Thailand.