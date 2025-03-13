Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol has opened its doors, setting a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in Andalusia. This highly anticipated, exceptional new resort is Fairmont’s flagship resort in Spain, bringing the brand’s legendary blend of elegance, bespoke service, and authentic local experiences to one of the country’s most sought-after destinations.

True to Fairmont’s philosophy of fostering an authentic connection with the local environment and culture, Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol blends contemporary aesthetics with traditional Andalusian design in a setting where every detail has been meticulously curated to offer an immersive and unparalleled experience inspired by the essence of the destination. As guests enter the majestic and grand lobby, they are immediately greeted by a striking sculpture of a whale’s tail which acts as a perfect trompe l’oeil against the floor to ceiling windows which draw guests’ eyes to the vast, glistening sea where dolphins gather and beyond to Morocco, the Rock of Gibraltar, and the Costa del Sol.

With five exceptional and diverse dining venues including a vibrant beach club, a 1,800 m² holistic-focused spa, 333 rooms, suites, and private villas, a Teen’s Club and Kid’s Club, direct beach access to La Alcaidesa beach, part of a sandy beach which extends over 4 kilometres and is overlooked by Punta Carbonera Lighthouse, as well as experiences on-and-off property for the whole family from private boat trips to horse-back riding, Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol will transform the luxury hospitality scene on the Costa del Sol.

The resort’s prime location—just one hour from Málaga, 30 minutes from Marbella, and 20 minutes from Gibraltar Airport— is complemented by access to two prestigious golf courses, including the renowned La Hacienda Links Golf, an award-winning 18-hole course with spectacular views of the Mediterranean and one of the best golf courses in Spain by World Golf Awards.

A Sanctuary of Luxury and Exclusivity

Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol features 333 rooms, suites and private villas offering views of the Mediterranean Sea that embody the finest in luxury design and all feature Rose 31amenities by Le Labo The interior design by Studio Ibu is based on mimesis through natural materials such as Campaspero stone, fine woods, textiles such as jute and linen, soft prints, rattan, locals ceramic and glass, as well as large canvases that reflect the yellows, beige, and burnt sienna colours of the local landscape. The rooms, suites, and villas are bright and open, characterized by light woods, organic textures, and warm cream tones, all bathed in the golden Andalusian sunlight and offering panoramic views of the shimmering Mediterranean Sea. Carefully selected pieces crafted by Andalusian artisans provide guests with a genuine connection to the local creative community, enhancing the resort’s sophisticated and elegant atmosphere.

The Deluxe Sea View Rooms which start from 52 m2 are the largest in the region and include a terrace with views of the sea, the golf course, and resort’s vast swimming pool and infinity pool.

The eight suite categories range from 75 to 370 m2, including one-two-and three-bedroom suites, perfect for families and friends travelling together, including two categories of suites which include private pools. The seven different villa categories totalling 47 villas, complete with private pools and spacious terraces, draw inspiration from a traditional Andalusian village, with whitewashed façades and charming streets, offering a tranquil escape for those seeking space, serenity, exclusivity, and privacy. The 47 private villas range from 450sqm four-bedroom villas to the resort’s incredible Nine-Bedroom Villa which boasts an unrivalled location facing the sea, generous garden, large private pool, and sweeping panoramic views of the beach, sea, and golf course, creating a harmonious blend of coastal living and modern luxury.

dAAr Studio, with offices in Madrid, Valladolid and Malaga, is responsible for the complex’s striking architecture, which took six years to create. The composition of buildings, steps, terraces, and the independent villas allows for uninterrupted views of the sea, blending with the local topography.

Culinary Excellence and Authenticity

Fairmont is renowned for its extraordinary culinary experiences, and Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol is no exception. The resort features five distinct dining venues, each offering a unique gastronomic experience. A highlight for food enthusiasts is the resort’s flagship restaurant, Dalmar, helmed by two-Michelin-starred chef Benito Gómez, one of the best chefs in the country, and creator of the award-winning Bardal (Ronda) and Tragatá (in Ronda and recently in Malaga). Signature dishes include Agur anchovies, sea bass cured in seaweed for three days, tuna belly and oysters, focaccia with homemade stracciatella, “garden pearl” peas from the Maresme region of Catalonia known for their sweet taste and seasonality, a signature beef tartare, and a Retinta beef chop. Other dishes, such as corn soup, eel with leek or coquelet from the Landes reflect Gomez’s mastery of flavours. The design of the restaurant features exotic green and red prints with orientalist style fringed lighting accents combined with local rattan and linen touches.

Executive Chef Iker Gonzalez was trained in the Basque Country and blends Spanish tradition with modern flair. Evident across the resort’s four other dining venues. The spirit of Andalusia shines in every detail of the all-day dining venue, El Faro La Hacienda. Boasting breathtaking Mediterranean views, El Faro celebrates the art of breaking bread together with seasonal dishes designed for sharing, from house-baked breakfast pastries and sherry-paired lunches to evening dining on fresh burrata and tomato salads, oxtail croquettes, ajoblanco, jamon Iberico while listening to local music and dancing—creating a space where culinary artistry merges with the warmth of Andalusian life.

Under the sun-dappled shade of bamboo ceilings, the open-air haven of Umbra redefines coastal Mediterranean dining and celebrates the region’s fresh, local ingredients which shine in dishes like Cádiz tuna and fire-roasted “espeto”, a local specialty where fish, typically sardines, is grilled over wood in a sand-filled boat, and paired with fresh, seasonal salads. Handcrafted tableware reflects the region’s natural resources, and carefully curated music sets the mood, creating an effortlessly sophisticated setting for dreamy days by the pool.

At Vista, located in the main building, guests can enjoy some of the best sundowner views from the resort over the Rock of Gibraltar while listening to soothing music and reminiscing about the day’s activities.

As the day unfolds, guests can immerse themselves in the changing rhythms of the resort’s vibrant private beach club, which transforms into a lively nightlife spot, with DJs setting the mood as the sun sets. The beach club’s menu features coastal favourites and sharing dishes served on large wooden tables, with refreshing drinks and creative cocktails. Opening with the season in April / May 2025.

Wellness and Rejuvenation in a Mediterranean Paradise

The resort’s 1,800-square-metre spa offers an unparalleled sanctuary where natural elements blend in perfect harmony. It is the only spa in the region boasting breathtaking views, stretching from the endless blue of the Mediterranean Sea on one side to the lush green mountains rising on the other. Every corner of the spa has been thoughtfully designed for relaxation and rejuvenation, providing the ultimate setting for guests to disconnect, recharge, and reconnect with nature.

Guests can indulge in holistic treatments inspired by nature in the six treatment rooms where physiotherapy, massage and compression treatments will be offered, as well as two hammams, sauna, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and relaxation areas, a hydrotherapy area, a snow fountain, a cardio room, and dedicated yoga studio and fitness centre for holistic well-being. Expert manicures and pedicures in collaboration with renowned specialist Bastien Gonzalez. The menu features a variety of face and body treatments using products from Australian cosmetics firm Subtle Energies and London-based 111Skincare, created by Dr. Yannis Alexandrides. Opening in April 2025.

Sustainability At the Heart: AI Technology & Data Driven

All sustainability metrics – energy consumption, water, carbon footprint, and waste (including food and other organic waste) are measured using a ground-breaking software which allows performance to be analysed and reduction measures to be established for each specific area. The resort is using AI technology to reduce food waste using a new system which analyses ingredients by taking a photo and generating a report on how to reduce food thrown away at source. The resort is also using technology entitled Foodsteps to calculate the carbon footprint of dishes so that ingredients can be changed and the impact of food on water, emissions, etc. reduced.

Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol is LEED certified aligned with its ambition to minimise its overall impact and ensure efficient consumption, innovation, and the best use of materials in its day-to-day operation.

World-Class Golf and Unparalleled Events

Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol’s exceptional location is further enhanced by its proximity to two renowned golf courses, including the famous La Hacienda Links Golf. This championship-standard 18-hole course offers players an exciting challenge with unrivalled views of the Mediterranean, making it the perfect setting for golf enthusiasts of all levels.

Additionally, the resort’s versatile event spaces, including a grand ballroom and expansive outdoor areas, make it an ideal destination for exclusive celebrations, corporate events, and weddings.

An Ideal Destination for Families

Designed with families in mind, Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol offers a wide range of amenities for guests of all ages. A dedicated Kids Club (ages 4–9) provides engaging and educational activities, while a Teens Club (ages 9–13) offers a technology-driven social space where younger guests can connect and unwind.

Rachid, Head of Experiences at Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol, and his team are on hand to organise activities for guests on and off-property throughout the year. Off-property experiences include horse-back riding on the beach, yacht trips from the port of Sotogrande to sail among dolphins to Gibraltar Rock, and road trips in an electric Moke car from Sotogrande to Castillo de Castellar, one of the most beautiful towns in Spain, including a stop at the 17th century Casa Convento La Almoraima, to visit the convent’s chapel and stunning baroque altarpiece.