Located in the stunning province of Cádiz, this luxury resort is set to redefine hospitality along the renowned Costa del Sol and will be Fairmont’s flagship property in Spain.

A Haven of Luxury and Exclusivity

Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Solfeatures 213 rooms, suites, and private villas that embody the finest in luxury design, with bright and open interiors featuring light wood, organic textures, and warm cream tones, all illuminated by the golden Andalusian sun and offering panoramic views of the sparkling Mediterranean Sea. Carefully selected pieces by local Andalusian artisans offer guests a true connection to the local creative community and enhance the resort’s sophistication and elegance. The resort’s 47 villas with private pools and expansive terraces have been inspired by a traditional Andalusian village, set along charming, whitewashed streets and facades, and provide a tranquil escape for those seeking space, serenity, and privacy.

Culinary Excellence and Authenticity

Fairmont is renowned for its extraordinary culinary offerings, and Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol is no exception. The resort will feature five distinct dining venues, each offering a unique gastronomic experience. A highlight for gourmets will be the resort’s signature restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Benito Gómez, while more relaxed options such as the poolside bistro celebrate the region’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients. As the day progresses, guests can feel the rhythm change at the resort’s vibrant private beach club which transforms into a lively evening spot, with DJs setting the tone as the sun goes down. The beach club menu will feature seaside favorites and shareable dishes served at large wooden tables, with a continuous flow of refreshing beverages and inventive cocktails. The special dishes will include a contemporary take on the “espeto”, a traditional specialty from Maìlaga, where fish, typically sardines, are roasted over firewood in a boat filled with beach sand.

Wellness and Rejuvenation in a Mediterranean Paradise

The resort’s 1,800-square-meter spa offers an unparalleled sanctuary where the elements of nature come together in perfect harmony. The spa will be the only one in the region with breathtaking views that span from the endless azure Mediterranean Sea on one side, to the lush, emerald mountains rising on the other. Guests can enjoy holistic treatments inspired by natural elements, expert manicures and pedicures in collaboration with renowned specialist Bastien Gonzalez, hydrotherapy facilities, a hammam, and a dedicated yoga studio and cardio lounge for holistic fitness. Every corner of the spa has been designed with relaxation and rejuvenation in mind, providing the ultimate setting for guests to disconnect, recharge, and reconnect with nature.

A Family-Friendly Destination

Designed with families in mind, Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Soloffers a wealth of amenities for guests of all ages. A dedicated Kids Club (4-9) offers educational and engaging activities, while a Teens Club (9-13) provides a technology-driven social space where younger guests can connect and unwind. Babysitting services are also on offer to guests to allow parents to enjoy some carefree relaxation time.