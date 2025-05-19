Travel Daily Media

FHRAI Hosts Harit Yoga at Nandi Hills

Associations
India
Harit Yoga is a celebration of harmony between body, mind, and nature. FHRAI is proud to support the Ministry of AYUSH in integrating wellness and sustainability through such collaborative initiatives

The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), in collaboration with Prestige Group and supported by the Ministry of AYUSH, successfully organized the “Harit Yoga” event on 17 May 2025, at JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire Resort, Devanahalli, Nandi Hills.

Harit Yoga is one of the ten signature programs envisioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that celebrates the integration of environmental sustainability with personal well-being.

The morning began with the inauguration ceremony at 7:15 AM, graced by distinguished dignitaries including Former Minister Shri Pramodh Madhwaraj, Dr. Sanjana Jon, Shri Manjunath Hegde, K. Nanda Kishore (National Institute of Unani Medicine), Dr. M.J. Prabhu (Senior Medicinal Plants Consultant, Karnataka State Medicinal Plants Authority), Shri Venugopal, and Mr. Chiranjeevi, Consultant, RCFC Southern Region, among others.

Following the inauguration, Mr. K. Nanda Kishore successfully conducted a Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session, demonstrating holistic practices aimed at improving physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 150 individuals, including 85 students from REVA University, 55 from Lakshmi Group of Institutions, and additional attendees from the local community and hospitality sector. All participants received specially designed Yoga T-shirts to commemorate the occasion.

The yoga session was followed by a significant plantation drive, during which 250 medicinal plants were planted by dignitaries, participants, and volunteers—reinforcing the message of sustainable living and environmental responsibility.

“Harit Yoga is a celebration of harmony between body, mind, and nature. FHRAI is proud to support the Ministry of AYUSH in integrating wellness and sustainability through such collaborative initiatives,” said Manjunath Hegde.

 

 

