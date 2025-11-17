FHRAI to Organize FPO–Hospitality & Farmer’s Benefit Summit 2025 on 24 Nov in New Delhi

]The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) will organize the FPO–Hospitality & Farmer’s Benefit Summit on 24 November 2025 in New Delhi. Themed “Bridging Fields to Forks: Strengthening Agri–Hospitality Linkages for Inclusive Growth,” the Summit will bring together leaders from the hospitality industry, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and government ministries to strengthen cooperation between agriculture and hospitality for inclusive and sustainable development.

The Indian hospitality sector has long been a cornerstone of the service economy, contributing significantly to GDP growth, employment generation, and regional development. Its economic footprint extends well beyond hotels and restaurants, supporting industries such as agriculture, food processing, and logistics. With hotels and restaurants depending extensively on farmers for fresh produce, grains, dairy, and processed products, the relationship between the two sectors is deeply interlinked. Yet, structured collaborations between FPOs and the hospitality sector remain limited. Strengthening these connections can create direct market access for farmers, reduce post-harvest losses, and support the hospitality industry in meeting its sustainability and local sourcing objectives.

The Summit aims to create a national platform that enables direct interaction between FPOs, hospitality chains, and policymakers, encouraging long-term partnerships and sustainable business models. It will explore ways to integrate local sourcing frameworks, promote circular economy practices, and facilitate policy discussions that strengthen the agri–hospitality value chain. The initiative also seeks to highlight the socio-economic importance of this collaboration and identify new opportunities for rural inclusion, sustainable procurement, and responsible supply chain management.

The event will witness participation from key government ministries and institutions including the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, NABARD, APEDA, SFAC, and NAFED along with prominent hospitality groups. The Summit is expected to result in the establishment of direct institutional procurement pathways connecting FPOs with hotels and restaurants, as well as increased awareness of the benefits of local sourcing and rural partnerships.

Speaking about the initiative, Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, President, FHRAI, said, “India’s farmers and hospitality entrepreneurs are two vital pillars of our economy. By connecting them directly, we can create a model that benefits both rural producers and the service sector. With a mission to uplift rural producers and encourage long-term, sustainable partnerships, the Summit will pave the way for a unified, future-ready ecosystem that boosts both community wellbeing and national economic growth. It is also an important step toward building resilient, transparent, and inclusive supply chains that strengthen the country’s food and hospitality ecosystem.”

The FPO–Hospitality & Farmer’s Benefit Summit 2025 is expected to host around more than 500 participants, including representatives from FPOs, hotel and restaurant chains, policymakers, agri-startups, logistics providers, researchers, and media. Participating FPOs at the Summit include Hargaon Farmer Producer Company Limited from Uttar Pradesh, known for its multi-flavoured jaggery and processed sugarcane products; Unchagaon Fed Producer Company Limited from Bulandshahr, specializing in honey and millet produce; and Aryahi Fed Farmers Producer Company Limited from Saharanpur, which focuses on natural honey and fruit-based products. Representing other regions of India, New Agriverse Farmers Producer Company Limited from West Bengal, Zazna Farmers Producer Company Limited from Jammu & Kashmir, and Itarhi Farmer Producer Company Limited from Bihar will also take part, bringing with them a rich diversity of produce such as saffron, organic honey, millets, and rice.

Through this collaborative effort, FHRAI aims to unlock the untapped potential of India’s agri–hospitality linkage and advance a sustainable growth model that benefits both rural and urban economies.