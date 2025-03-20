Figure 8 Capital successfully hosted an exclusive site inspection of the highly anticipated HVL Hotels project in the Hunter Valley last 12th March.

The invitation-only event provided investors and key stakeholders with a firsthand look at the transformation of the historic Ben Ean Estate into a world-class luxury destination.

During the site inspection, industry veteran Brian McGuigan attended and personally guided potential investors through the site, showcasing the vision and progress of the project.

Attendees gained an in-depth understanding of the project’s progress including the approved Development Application and design concepts.

A not to be missed opportunity for investment

Guests had the opportunity to explore the location, review preliminary architectural plans, and discuss investment opportunities, including the Promissory Notes investment option, which offers a fixed return of 10 percent p.a. with additional incentives.

HVL Hotels managing director Dominic Lambrinos said: “This project represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in a landmark luxury hotel in the Hunter Valley, Australia’s premier wine tourism destination. It was an incredible experience to showcase the vision behind HVL Hotels and share this milestone moment with our valued investors and partners.”

With momentum building, Figure 8 Capital remains committed to delivering an exceptional hospitality experience in the Hunter Valley. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to further updates as the project progresses.