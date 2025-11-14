Finnair launches new routes to Norway, Sweden, Estonia and Southern Europe

The new bumper schedule, which will strengthen Finnair’s European network, includes 12 new routes for summer 2026.

Routes to Alta, Catania, Florence, Kos and Valencia were announced earlier this year, and Finnair is now adding flights to Kuressaare in Estonia, Luxembourg, Stavanger in Norway, Thessaloniki in Greece, Tirana in Albania, Turin in Italy and Umeå in Sweden.

Anssi Partanen, Finnair’s Market Director for the UK and Ireland, said: “While this year comes to an end, here at Finnair we are already looking ahead and getting ready to take off with our super schedule for 2026.

“We are excited to begin operating 12 new short-haul routes across Europe, strengthening our broad network of direct connections from our Helsinki hub

“We know these new flights will prove very popular with those travelling for business, leisure, or visiting family and friends.”

Included in the network update is an increased Norwegian offering, with a brand new route to Stavanger. Operated up to eight times per week, the Stavanger service complements Finnair’s already vast network in Norway, bringing the total number of Norwegian destinations to eight.

Earlier this year Finnair announced a summer seasonal flight to Alta and with Stavanger added on the route map, Finnair will fly up to 82 weekly flights to Norway during the summer 2026 season.

Known for its strong food scene, Stavanger offers a number of Michelin-starred restaurants, with Finnair’s flights launching in time for customers to attend the city’s famous Gladmat food festival.

The city is also popular with hiking enthusiasts due to its close proximity to the stunning Lysefjord and two of Norway’s most famous natural attractions, Preikestolen and Kjeragbolten.

The new service will operate via Stockholm, allowing customers to travel to Stavanger directly from Helsinki, or opt for a stopover in Sweden for those wanting to extend their trip before continuing on to Norway.

Alongside Stavanger, Alta, known as the ‘City of Northern Lights’, will join Finnair’s extensive Nordic network. Apart from being one of Europe’s best locations to catch the infamous Aurora Borealis, Alta is also home to Northern Europe’s largest canyon.

Finnair is launching other Nordic services including flights to Umeå in North East Sweden, strengthening the airline’s presence in the country. The flights will be operated up to nine times a week via Vaasa in Finland, allowing customers to explore both shores of the Gulf of Bothnia.

Continuing its theme of expanding services across Northern Europe, Finnair is introducing three weekly flights to Kuressaare in Estonia as part of its summer seasonal network.

Kuressaare adds to Finnair’s Baltic offering, with the up-and-coming island destination ideal for travellers seeking exciting outdoor experiences and rich cultural heritage.

Alongside its Nordic and Baltic expansion, the carrier will also begin operating flights from its home hub in Helsinki to Luxembourg, Tirana in Albania, Turin in Italy and Thessaloniki in Greece. Routes to Catania, Florence, Kos and Valencia were announced earlier this year.

The European capacity addition is enabled by expanding Finnair’s current longstanding wet lease partnership with Danish Jettime.

Finnair offers smooth and easy transfers between flights from as little as 40 minutes, thanks to all flights operating from the same terminal at its Helsinki hub. All services have been timed to allow for easy connections from top UK airports, London Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh and the Irish capital Dublin.

For winter 2026, Finnair will resume direct flights from Helsinki to Krabi in Southern Thailand and increase frequencies to Bangkok. The flag carrier will also continue operating its ever-popular route to Phuket, showing its commitment to the Asian market.

Finnair will also reintroduce direct flights to Lapland from Brussels, Paris, and Zurich for winter 2026. These direct flights accompany Finnair’s broad offering of daily connections to Lapland via its Helsinki hub and further strengthens the carrier’s position as the only airline operating to Finnish Lapland on a consistent, year-round, basis.

With these additions, Finnair’s network for 2026 includes 93 European, 11 Asian, seven North American, and two Middle Eastern destinations.