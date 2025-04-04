Finnish flag-carrier Finnair has reclaimed the title of the leading European airline to Japan this summer, as it underscores its commitment to Asia.

Known for connecting Europe and the Far East, Finnair has taken off with its new summer schedule, which now offers customers 25 weekly flights between its home hub in Helsinki and Japan, more than any other European carrier.

This milestone marks the first time Finnair has held the title since before the pandemic, as it continues to grow its operations in Japan and reinforces its 40-year history in the market.

Known for its longstanding presence and rich legacy in Japan, Finnair will offer flights to four destinations this summer, namely Tokyo-Haneda, Tokyo-Narita, Osaka and Nagoya.

Finnair’s market director in Europe Anssi Partanen said: “As the seasons change, we have a spring in our step here at Finnair, as we once again take home the title of largest European airline to Japan. For over 40 years, we have connected Europe with Japan, so we are proud to now offer 25 weekly flights this summer, connecting Helsinki with the cities of Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya. From connecting families and friends and driving tourism, to deepening business ties, our routes to Japan have always been extremely popular, and they remain a key part of Finnair’s DNA.”

More flights to a favoured destination

Alongside daily flights to both Tokyo-Haneda and Tokyo-Narita, Finnair has increased flights from Helsinki to Osaka up to daily, an increase from five weekly flights last summer. These flights will support Osaka’s position on the global stage, as the city gears up to host World Expo 2025.

The airline’s newest long-haul route to Nagoya, the only direct flight between Europe and the city, has also benefited from extra flights, with services doubling from twice per week last summer to four times weekly.

Coinciding with the start of the summer season, is Japan’s iconic Sakura, or cherry blossom, season, which sees travellers flock from across the world to flourish in the country’s natural beauty.

To celebrate, Cabin Crew on flights to Tokyo between now and 13th April can be spotted wearing traditional yukatas, created by Finnish design house, Marimekko, bringing a splash of colour to the skies.

Alongside flights to Japan, Finnair also offers connections to a number of leading destinations in Asia, including Bangkok, Delhi, Doha, Hong Kong, Phuket, Seoul, Shanghai, and Singapore.

Finnair offers smooth and easy transfers between flights from as little as 40 minutes, thanks to all flights operating from the same terminal at its Helsinki hub.