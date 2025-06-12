 Finnair to start flights to Toronto in summer 2026

Finnair to start flights to Toronto in summer 2026

Airlines and Aviation
Finland

Finnair will start flights to Toronto, Canada, on 4 May 2026 and will have three weekly frequencies to the city next summer; on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays. The route re-opening sees Finnair return to Toronto after a 11-year hiatus, as the company last flew to Toronto in summer 2015.

"We are excited to grow our North American network and bring Canada back as a destination. Toronto is a popular travel destination and offers especially our European customers great connections also to other parts of Canada,” says Christine Rovelli, Finnair’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Toronto, Canada's biggest city and the country's commercial and financial hub, is known for its multicultural and vibrant cultural life. Just over a hundred kilometers from the city is also one of Canada's most famous attractions, Niagara Falls, making it easy for travelers to combine a city break with nature experiences.

In addition to Toronto, Finnair will fly next summer to New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle in North America.

 

 

