SAii Resorts, the sustainable lifestyle resort brand from S Hotels and Resorts PCL, announces the launch of the very first SAii Spa at SAii Laguna Phuket. As holistic wellness continues to gain momentum as a leading trend for 2025, SAii Laguna Phuket is uniquely positioned to support travellers seeking balance and rejuvenation. Nestled on the serene shores of Bang Tao Beach, this sanctuary offers an unparalleled combination of natural beauty and curated wellness experiences. Inspired by the calming qualities of sand and dedicated to bringing peace of mind, SAii Spa is a sanctuary where guests can relax, reconnect, and embrace true wellness.

In Thai, ‘ทราย’ (SAii) means sand, a timeless symbol of transformation, balance, and renewal. At SAii Spa, this philosophy inspires every treatment: offering nourishment to help you Eat Well, relaxation to help guests Sleep Well, resilience to help you Stay Well, grounding to help you Live Well, and restoration to help you Explore Well. Just as sand adapts and evolves with the flow of time, SAii Spa provides a sanctuary for your journey to wellness and harmony. Drawing inspiration from the natural beauty of tropical destinations, the spa incorporates elements of sand, sea, and sustainably sourced local ingredients, such as coconuts and Phuket pineapple, ensuring an eco-conscious approach to indulgence.

Signature Experiences

SAii Spa invites guests to embark on a self-care journey that blends ancient traditions with modern therapeutic techniques, offering a sanctuary of relaxation and renewal. With calming decor, natural textures, and eco-conscious practices, the spa provides an atmosphere of harmony, grounding each visitor in the restorative power of nature. Signature treatments such as the SAii Signature Massage, combining Thai stretching and deep tissue techniques, and the Island Ritual, featuring a luxurious body scrub and warm coconut poultice massage, highlight the spa’s commitment to holistic well-being. Guests can also indulge in the Phuket Pineapple Retreat, inspired by the lush tropical heritage of Phuket.

For deep rejuvenation, the SAii Sand Serenity restores balance and eases tension with a Safflower & Honey Sugar Sand Scrub, the SAii Signature Massage, and a soothing Coconut Herbal Compress.

For those seeking an immersive wellness experience, the Restorative Retreats: Recharge and Renew programs offer a personalized approach to relaxation and vitality. Available in one-day (THB 6,999++) and three-day (THB 19,899++) packages, these retreats include daily Move Well activities, nourishing meals, and indulgent spa treatments tailored to individual needs. Designed to cleanse the mind and body, boost energy, and enhance overall health, the retreats are ideal for solo travellers or couples, with pricing starting at THB 1,000++ per person.

Complementing the spa’s offerings, SAii Wellness Gurus craft bespoke experiences for emotional, mental, and physical balance. Guests can enjoy curated dining menus featuring dishes like Tropical Fruit Salad with honey and ginger dressing or Thai-spiced blackened chicken with cumin-spiced pumpkin puree, as well as guided breathwork sessions and mindfulness activities. At SAii Spa, every moment is thoughtfully designed to nurture, inspire, and restore, allowing guests to embrace a lifestyle of vitality and balance.

“SAii Laguna Phuket stands out as a haven for those seeking to prioritise their well-being,” said Bart Callens, Cluster General Manager of SAii Laguna Phuket and SAii Phi Phi Island Village. “With our idyllic setting, forward-thinking approach to wellness, and personalised service, we offer guests the chance to truly ‘Stay Well.’”